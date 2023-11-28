MAMA Awards 2023 Performances: Kep1er, &Team, Just B, and More

MAMA Awards 2023, the biggest award show of Korean music industry, has kick-started with a star-studded lineup of performances and collaboration stages. Popular K-Pop bands, including &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, STREET WOMAN FIGHTER 2, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, set the stage on fire with their live performances at the event.

The lineup of performers for this year include ATEEZ, INI, JO1, NiziU, RIIZE, TVXQ, xikers, and ZEROBASEONE. INI, JO1, TVXQ, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, STREET WOMAN FIGHTER 2, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and xikers will perform on the first day of the event, while ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, Seventeen, and ZEROBASEONE will take the stage the next day. Meanwhile, Yoshiki, Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TREASURE, and Monika are part of the third lineup.

A variety of team stage are being introduced at the annual award ceremony. Lee Young Ji, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, and TREASURE performed on a collaboration stage. Jeon Somi showcased a tecktonik performance as the star of the MEGA stage. The theme for this stage is It's MI. LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin, Kep1er member Xiaoting, and (G)I-DLE member Minnie collaborated with crew leaders Monika and Bada Le from Street Woman Fighter Seasons 1 and 2 for SUPER stage performance. The WONDER Stage featured a collaboration stage consisting of X Japan member Yoshiki and K-pop artists.

Here are some of the performances from MAMA Awards 2023, including the collaboration stages from Lee Young Ji, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, and TREASURE.