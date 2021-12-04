Melon Music Awards 2021 Winners

The winners of the Melon Music Awards 2021 are announced through a live broadcast on Saturday. Lee Yong Jin and Park Sun Young are hosting the 13th annual award ceremony online from the studio in Seoul.

In terms of the nominations list, BTS, IU, aespa, Heize, BlackPink, SEVENTEEN, SHINee, TWICE, and Red Velvet are some of the top contenders. And, the lineup for this year includes K-pop bands Brave Girls, STAYC, The Boys, ENHYPEN, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER.

Here is the Winners List of Melon Music Awards 2021:

Top 10 and Artist of the Year

10cm

aespa

AKMU

ASH ISLAND

EXO member Baekhyun

Baek Yerin

Brave Girls

BTS

Heize

Homies

Huh Gak

Im Young Woong

IU

Red Velvet member Joy

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

Lee Seung Gi

Lee Ye Joon

lIlBOI

Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM

MSG Wannabe M.O.M

NCT DREAM

Oh My Girl

BLACKPINK RosÃ©

SHINee

STAYC

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

TWICE

Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Jung Apink member Eun Ji

Album of the Year

AKMU for NEXT EPISODE

Baek Yerin for tellusboutyourself

Brave Girls for Summer Queen

BTS for BE

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for LILAC

Red Velvet member Joy for Hello

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

Oh My Girl for Dear OHMYGIRL

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Best Song of the Year

aespa for Next Level

BTS for Butter

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for Celebrity

KyoungSeo for Shiny Star (2020)

Lee Mujin for Traffic Light

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM for VVS (feat. JUSTHIS) (prod. GroovyRoom)

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

BLACKPINK member RosÃ© for On The Ground

Song I Han for I Will Be Your Shining Star

New Artist of the Year

aespa

ENHYPEN

Jeon Gunho

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

STAYC

Best Male Group

BTS

Homies

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Best Female Group

aespa

Brave Girls

Oh My Girl

STAYC

TWICE

Best Male Solo Artist

10cm

ASH ISLAND

Im Young Woong

Lee Mujin

lIlBOI

Best Female Solo Artist

Heize

IU

KyoungSeo

BLACKPINK member RosÃ©

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Netizen Popularity Award