Melon Music Awards 2021 Winners

The winners of the Melon Music Awards 2021 are announced through a live broadcast on Saturday. Lee Yong Jin and Park Sun Young are hosting the 13th annual award ceremony online from the studio in Seoul.
In terms of the nominations list, BTS, IU, aespa, Heize, BlackPink, SEVENTEEN, SHINee, TWICE, and Red Velvet are some of the top contenders. And, the lineup for this year includes K-pop bands Brave Girls, STAYC, The Boys, ENHYPEN, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER.
Here is the Winners List of Melon Music Awards 2021:
Top 10 and Artist of the Year
- 10cm
- aespa
- AKMU
- ASH ISLAND
- EXO member Baekhyun
- Baek Yerin
- Brave Girls
- BTS
- Heize
- Homies
- Huh Gak
- Im Young Woong
- IU
- Red Velvet member Joy
- KyoungSeo
- Lee Mujin
- Lee Seung Gi
- Lee Ye Joon
- lIlBOI
- Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist
- Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM
- MSG Wannabe M.O.M
- NCT DREAM
- Oh My Girl
- BLACKPINK RosÃ©
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
- TWICE
- Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Jung Apink member Eun Ji
Album of the Year
- AKMU for NEXT EPISODE
- Baek Yerin for tellusboutyourself
- Brave Girls for Summer Queen
- BTS for BE
- Heize for HAPPEN
- IU for LILAC
- Red Velvet member Joy for Hello
- NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce
- Oh My Girl for Dear OHMYGIRL
- SHINee for Don't Call Me
Best Song of the Year
- aespa for Next Level
- BTS for Butter
- Heize for HAPPEN
- IU for Celebrity
- KyoungSeo for Shiny Star (2020)
- Lee Mujin for Traffic Light
- Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM for VVS (feat. JUSTHIS) (prod. GroovyRoom)
- Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ© for On The Ground
- Song I Han for I Will Be Your Shining Star
New Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ENHYPEN
- Jeon Gunho
- KyoungSeo
- Lee Mujin
- STAYC
Best Male Group
- BTS
- Homies
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
Best Female Group
- aespa
- Brave Girls
- Oh My Girl
- STAYC
- TWICE
Best Male Solo Artist
- 10cm
- ASH ISLAND
- Im Young Woong
- Lee Mujin
- lIlBOI
Best Female Solo Artist
- Heize
- IU
- KyoungSeo
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
Netizen Popularity Award
- aespa
- Brave Girls
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- Oh My Girl
- Red Velvet
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
- Highlight singer Yang Yoseob and Apink member Jung Eun Ji