iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021: Everything to Know About this Annual Concert

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021 is almost here. Internationally music artists are gearing up for one of the most spectacular musical events of this holiday season. The event will feature the live performances of some of the best musical artists in the world.

The concert tour will be held in ten cities, and it will feature the performances of global musical artists, including K-pop boy band BTS, American rapper Lil Nas X, and the American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. The annual music event is also expected to feature collaborations and performances for music lovers in the US.

Here is everything to know about the 21st annual concert tour that will be broadcast live on The CW App and CWTV.com.

Get to Know Hosting Cities

The Jingle Ball Tour will be held in 10 cities this year, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami.

The musical event will kickstart from Dallas on November 30, and it will wrap up in Miami on December 19.

In between, there will be eight stops, and one of them will feature the live performances of the K-pop boy band BTS. Boy group MONSTA X and rapper CL are also included in the lineup for this year's holiday concert.

Who is Performing?

This year, the performance lineup will provide music lovers across the globe with the best of every genre.

The star-studded event will begin by featuring Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio's love in action.

It will be followed by the performances of BTS, Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, and more.

Jonas Brothers, MONSTA X, and Megan Thee Stallion will join the concert tour towards the end and feature their best performances on stage.

Here is the Complete Lineup of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021

November 30 at Dallas - Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio.

- Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio. December 3 at Los Angeles - Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio.

- Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio. December 6 at Minneapolis - Pitbull, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

- Pitbull, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes. December 7 at Chicago - Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio.

- Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio. December 10 at New York - Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio.

- Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio. December 12 at Boston - Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

- Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes. December 13 at Philadelphia - Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Big Time Rush, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

- Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Big Time Rush, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes. December 14 at Washington DC - Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

- Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes. December 16 at Atlanta - Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

- Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio, and Tai Verdes. December 19 at Miami - Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, and Dixie D'Amelio.

How to Watch?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 will be broadcast live from New York on December 10 through The CW App and CWTV.com. The annual concert will also be telecast live on

all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide.

Music lovers can watch the best performances of this year on The CW Network on December 15 from 8 pm EST. A re-telecast on this musical event is scheduled for December 25 from 8 pm EST.