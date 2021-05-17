Is Melinda Gates Destroying Bill Gates Post Divorce? Social Media Hail Her PR Team

Social media hailed the public relations team of Melinda Gates after reports of Bill Gates being investigated by Microsoft's board for having an intimate relationship with a company staffer broke. Many even suggested that the divorce may not end on a very cordial note, as was suggested by the couple in their public statement.

On May 3, in identical tweets, the couple wrote announced their split. "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," read the tweet.

Bill Gates Scandals Falling Out of Closet Post Divorce Announcement

Ever since the news of the power couple's impending divorce broke, speculations were rife about the reason behind the same. From reports about Gates's close ties with sex offender Jeffery Epstein to his extra marital affairs, appeared in public.

Both Gates and Melinda have remained silent with their respective PR teams handling the crises that is unfolding.

On Sunday, the New York Times revealed that Gates had asked two women, who worked at Microsoft and his philanthropic foundation, out on dates while still married to Melinda. The two incidents and other more recent ones at times created an uncomfortable workplace environment, with Gates' personal life becoming gossip fodder among employees, six current and former staffers had told the outlet.

Insiders also told Daily Beast that Sex offender Jeffery Epstein had often guided Gates on ending his 'toxic marriage' to Melinda during their meetings at the pedophile's mansion.

WSJ reported that Melinda had hired a team of lawyers from several high profile law firms to discuss a possible divorce in 2019. Multiple sources had told the outlet that Melinda was concerned about her husband's business dealings with Epstein.

Is Melinda's PR Team Tarnishing Bill Gates Image?

Social media was quick to react to the series of anti-Bill Gates reports appearing in the media every day, with several suggesting the hand of his wife's PR team behind it.

"Melinda Gates has a pretty nasty PR team, throwing haymakers left and right for the divorce," tweeted a user as other added, "Melinda Gates' PR team working overtime."

"I don't have a horse in the @melindagates /@BillGates divorce, but I like that today's @nytimes story has shone a light on the strategic prowess of Melinda's #PR team," wrote another user.

"Wow, @BillGates was allegedly an absolute skeeze and not the squeeky clean guy we thought. He allegedly hit on women where there was an imbalance of power +. Not ok. Good on you for taking the divorce step and having an amazing PR team @melindagates," tweeted another.