Jeffery Epstein Told Bill Gates to End his 'Toxic Marriage' to Melinda; Bombshell Insider Claim

Sex offender Jeffery Epstein had often guided Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on ending his 'toxic marriage' to Melinda Gates during their meetings at the pedophile's mansion. The startling revelation was made by people who witnessed the exchange between the two moguls.

Melinda reportedly started consulting divorce lawyers after Gates's multiple meetings with Epstein were made public in October 2019.

Bill Gates Sought Refuge in Epstein's Mansion

The Daily Beast reported that during their meetings Gates often called his marriage toxic. The meetings often took place at Epstein's New York townhouse. The outlet reported that while Epstein would advice Gates to end his marriage, the philanthropist would ask Epstein to rebuild his image after he pleaded guilty plea for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Reportedly Gates had also discussed the possibility of Epstein getting involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking to the outlet, insiders who were in knowledge of the meetings and issues discussed said that Gates found freedom in Epstein's den where he also met other people. "[It's] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey's was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda," one of the people who was at several of the meetings said, adding that Epstein and Gates "were very close."

Bill Gates's Representative Denies Epstein's Involvement

Denying Epstein's role in the couple's split, a representative for Bill Gates told The Daily Beast: "Your characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated. Similarly, any claim that Gates spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false."

Claiming that Gates never discussed Epstein's involvement with his foundation, the spokesperson said: "Bill never received or solicited personal advice of any kind from Epstein— on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or his marriage to Epstein."

The recent revelation comes after it was reported that Bill Gates had an "inappropriate" sexual relationship with a female Microsoft employee in 2000 and resigned last year while an investigation into the relationship was being conducted by the company's board.

The power couple announced their split in a public statement issued on May 3. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life," read the statement.