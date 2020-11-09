United States' incumbent President Donald Trump just lost the 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic rival Joe Biden in one of the most contentious election races in the history of the country. However, if reports are anything to go by, Trump's seat in the White House will not be the only thing he is set to lose in the aftermath of the elections.

There are reports claiming that First Lady Melania Trump is considering filing for divorce from Donald Trump following his presidency.

Melania 'Counting Minutes' Until Divorce

According to former White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman, Melania plans to end her "transactional marriage" with Trump and file for divorce as soon as they leave the White House.

"Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," she said. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Another former Trump aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, has previously stated that the former Slovenian model was "negotiating a post-nuptial agreement" to ensure she and their son Barron get an equal and proportionate share of the Trump fortune.

Trouble in Trump Paradise?

Melania and Trump have been married for 15 years but over the past four years of Trump's presidency, several reports have suggested all is not good in the Trump household.

Melania, who has always stood by her husband and lauded him in public speeches, remained largely absent during Trump's election campaign, sparking "Fake Melania" conspiracy theories to float around social media, speculating endlessly whether she has a body double stand in for events she chooses not to attend.

Trump and Melania are also known for their not-so-warm greetings towards each other, especially when Melania has slapped her husband's hand away on multiple occasions as he tried to hold hers, raising questions about the nature of their relationship.

Rental Truck Spotted Outside White House

This is not the first time rumors of Melania and Trump's marriage falling apart made their way to social media. Last week, a rental truck was spotted outside the White House days after the election, leading many to believe that the First Lady was moving out of the president's official residence ahead of the results being declared.

"Melania has started packing, the minute he is no longer president, she's out of there!," wrote one user, while another commented. "Looks like Melania's prenup was contingent on Trump winning the election."