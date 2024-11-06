FACT CHECK: Did Melania Trump's Body Double Appear Alongside Donald Trump After Voting?

Social media is abuzz after a strange claim went viral after photos surfaced of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, after they voted in Palm Beach, Florida. Several posts on X claimed that the woman standing next to Trump wasn't Melania, but rather a body double.

However, the weird claim is clearly false and baseless although several social media users still appear to be confused. There is no proof of a "fake Melania" standing beside Trump as they spoke with the media. Video footage of them leaving the polling station and press photos from the event both confirm that the woman next to Trump is his wife.

Melania Becomes Subject of Rumor

Some social media users argued that the 54-year-old mother-of-one had been replaced with a body double for the cameras, citing the large sunglasses she wore indoors as evidence. "This is absolutely, categorically not Melania,' one X user wrote. 'This imposter's been wearing sunglasses indoors all day."

"Only #MAGA are stupid enough to believe this c***," the liberal user continued.

"How is a man who walks around with a fake wife even a contender for president?"

Others also joined in promoting the weird theory, with the well-known liberal account BrooklynDad suggesting there was a "fake Melania" standing next to the Republican nominee. Another supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris wrote, "They're making it really hard for me to stay quiet about fake Melania today."

C-SPAN footage captures Trump exiting the polling station with Melania by his side. They then stand in front of reporters while Trump responds to questions. At the 2:54 mark, Melania is seen quietly standing next to Trump.

At 10:58, she smiles and nods while Trump discusses his Secret Service security, though she remains silent during this time.

False Claim

Getty Images also has photos from the moment, and a close-up clearly shows that the woman next to Trump is Melania.

The caption reads: " Melania Trump meets with reporters after casting her vote at the polling place in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, on November 05, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida."

According to The New York Times, Melania was also asked a question, but she chose not to respond. "As the Trumps left, Melania Trump was asked whether she voted for her husband. She smirked at the question and chuckled a bit, without answering."

The rumors suggesting Melania was a body double are absurd, especially since these photos were taken immediately after they voted. In-person voters in Florida must provide identification, sign an affidavit of identity, or use a provisional ballot if they lack ID. Anyone attempting to impersonate Melania at the polling station would be breaking election laws.

Conspiracy theories about a Melania body double have surfaced repeatedly during previous election cycles and throughout the Trump administration. Even President Joe Biden has been targeted by this claim.