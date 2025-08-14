Melania Trump Makes $1 Billion Threat Against Hunter Biden Over Epstein Claim

First lady Melania Trump has threatened Hunter Biden with $1 billion notice over what she claims to be his "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" against her. According to her, he made false claims that serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to US President Donald Trump.

Through her attorney, Alejandro Brito, the first lady sent a letter to the former first son and his longtime lawyer, Abbe Lowell. Brito, who serves as litigation counsel for Melania, sent the letter to Hunter on Wednesday (August 6). In the letter, the attorney demanded that Hunter retract the content immediately and issue an apology, or face legal action.

"This law firm serves as litigation counsel for The First Lady of the United States of America, Mrs. Melania Trump (hereinafter referred to as "Mrs. Trump"). Please direct all future correspondence relating to this matter to my attention. This correspondence serves as a demand under Florida Statute § 770.011 that you immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump, which are contained in the video published on YouTube on August 5, 2025, titled "Hunter Biden Returns" ("Video"). Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," the letter read.

Epstein Claim

In the letter obtained by Fox News, Brito highlighted the two statements made by Hunter against the first lady during his interview with Channel 5. The son of the former US President claimed that "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep". He also said, "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that's how Melania and the First Lady and the President met. Really? Epstein made the intro? Yeah, according to Michael Wolff".

The attorney further stated that the video featuring "false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements" circulated online among "tens of millions of people worldwide". As a result, the first lady suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm". The lawyer also stated that the source for Hunter's claims was "serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast in the article titled 'Melania Trump 'very involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author".

"Following receipt of our cease-and-desist demand letter just a week ago, The Daily Beast issued an apology to Mrs. Trump and retracted the false and defamatory statements contained in the article by deleting it in its entirety. Despite this, you have unjustifiably relied upon Mr. Wolff's false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump and maliciously elected to republish them," the attorney wrote.

Melania Trump's Threat Against Hunter

On behalf of the first lady, the attorney demanded that Hunter immediately remove and retract the video, featuring "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements" and issue an apology.

"If you do not comply with the above by August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST, Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 billion in damages. You are on notice," the attorney wrote.

Though the letter was dated August 6 and the deadline given to young Biden was August 7, the episode of Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan was available on YouTube as of Thursday (August 14).