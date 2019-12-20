The two most important ladies of the United States, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump are undeniably an integral part of United States President Donald Trump' life. But, are the two ladies an integral part of each other's life?

Time and again, reports have surfaced how the stepmother-daughter are managing to maintain 'cordial' relationship with each other.

Are the ladies competing with each other?

It hasn't missed the eyes of people that how, Melania and Ivanka juggle the official events amongst each other, hardly attending any together. While Ivanka chose the African continent to be her first official solo trip, Melania ensured that she too goes there.

Following the announcement that the First Lady will be undertaking an official trip to Africa to further her "Be Best" initiative, Ivanka was quick to send a notice the East Wing informing them of her plans of going to Africa on some official business.

Furthermore, Melania who pioneered the production of mini videos of almost every event she is part of appears to have 'inspired' stepdaughter Ivanka in following her suit. Ivanka too, has started making short videos of her public engagements, which comes with a complete package of voice over and music.

The rise of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was a face that people couldn't miss seeing during Trump's campaigning for the Presidential elections. The first daughter of the US president has recently started making video journals of her official trips to any part of the country. An experienced public orator, Ivanka actively worked as a campaigner for her father even as Melania chose to remain in the back seat.

Deemed to be one of the most important female workers in Trump's administration, Ivanka wasted no time in taking up an office at the White House as Trump's senior advisor. Traditionally believed to be the domain of the First Lady, Ivanka has been vocal in her support for issues related to women and children.

Ivanka who has become a pro at garnering media attention said in one of her social media videos, "The most important investment we can make as a country is in the next generation of Americans, and we're doing just that through our tax code."

Trump's Child separation policy, created a stir in his own household

If sources are to be believed than Trump's most controversial policy of child separation at the border, was a sore point in Ivanka and Melania's already fragile relationship.

As soon as the images of children separated at the border, flooded the social media, Melania wasted no time in taking a personal trip to the immigrant intake facility at McAllen, Texas. A source revealed that before heading to Texas, Melania told her husband that this policy had to be terminated.

On the other hand, Ivanka too was leaving no stone unturned to let the world know that she is fighting hard to convince her father to withdraw his policy. She even went on to post some personal pics of her young sons, drawing the comparison that she too feels the pain of kids being separated from their parents. The move backfired with critics calling her 'tone-deaf' and 'living in a bubble'.

Finally, when the US President signed the executive order, to settle the matter, gave both the women credit in convincing him to do so. "Ivanka feels very strongly about it. My wife feels very strongly about it," he said.

The Jacket Controversy

Kate Bennett, CNN White House correspondent, wrote a book about Melania Trump, Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography. While talking about the contents of the book, Bennett brough back the limelight once again on Melania's infamous green coloured Zara jacket, which the First Lady wore while travelling to meet the 55 children detained at the immigrant intake facility at McAllen, Texas.

The jacket had "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back, creating a controversy about Melania's choice of clothing considering the visit being undertaken by her. Bennett claimed that the jacket and the message written on it was neither meaningless nor coincidental. Many now believe that it was rather a jab at Ivanka Trump.

In an interview with The New York Times, Bennett said that the first lady was annoyed by the frequent overseas trips being undertaken by Ivanka. "It felt too close for comfort for Melania, who thought Ivanka was invading her turf. I believed and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points, said Bennett.

Following the stir which the jacket caused, the US President tweeted, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"