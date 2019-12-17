Melania Trump gave a walk through of her home, the White House, decked up for Christmas. While the decorations received mix reaction from people, it was her dress that caught the fancy of the fashionista.

A former model, Melania has been in news more for her fashion choices/disasters rather than anything else. Unlike her predecessor Michelle Obama, who generally kept it simple and elegant, the current First Lady of the United States Melania is often seen experimenting with her looks, dresses and accessories.

Robin Givhan, the Washington Post's fashion critic, recently described Melania's white coat as ridiculous. In her post, after a video of Christmas decoration was tweeted by the First lady, Givhan wrote: "For her tour, Mrs. Trump wears all white: a dress with a simple jewel neckline, white stiletto-heeled pumps, and a white coat. The coat is draped over her shoulders as she strolls through the White House. The coat looks ridiculous."

Here is a list of controversies that Melania created with her designer dresses and accessories while being the FLOTUS

'Pussy-bow' blouse

US President Donald Trump was in a bit of a trouble following his disturbing remarks about women made in 2005, while interacting with television host Billy Bush. In the Access Hollywood tape released in October 2016, Trump was heard boasting to Bush about his attempt to seduce a woman. "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy."

Days later, Melania appeared wearing a pink Gucci top featuring the famous 'pussy-bow' detail, during Trump's second presidential debate. A Twitter user wrote: "Love Melania's pussy-bow blouse, wonder if her husband grabbed it from the closet for her?"

$51,500 Dolce & Gabbana coat

Melania, well known for her love for designer brands, chose a $51,500 floral Dolce & Gabbana coat on her visit to Sicily in May 2017.

'Hurricane heels'

The infamous 'Hurricane heels' was the name given to Melania's pair of sky-high stilettos which she wore on her way to visit Hurricane Harvey affected areas in Texas in August 2017. Though, upon landing the first lady opted for a pair of white sneakers, the 'Hurricane heels' remain etched in the memories of people.

Personalised "FLOTUS" cap

Another statement piece worn by Melania during her trip to Texas to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey was a personalized baseball cap. The black cap was embroidered with the words FLOTUS on the front. She was spotted wearing the cap during her visit to the firehouse in Corpus Christi in Texas.

$1,380 shirt for gardening

Carrying on the legacy of Michelle Obama, who invited children to the White House Garden to pick plants with her, Melania too organised a similar event. However, it turned out more of a fashion day out for Melania. Dressed in a $1,380 Balmain plaid shirt, matching red gloves, black pants and converse sneakers, she tended to her kitchen garden as she made it a field day for photographers and press.

"I Really Don't Care" statement jacket

In June 2018, Melania visited a Texas-based detention center to meet migrant children forcefully separated from their families at the Mexican border, following Trump's immigration policies. However, Melania stirred up a hornet's nest with her olive Zara jacket that read "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on the back. Her attire was deemed to be highly insensitive and inappropriate in the context of her visit. The controversy became so big that Donald Trump came to his wife's defense. In a tweet, the US president wrote: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket referred to fake news media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"

Colonial pith helmet

During her first solo overseas trip, Melania went to Kenya in Africa in October 2018. Again, it was her choice of hat that she wore during a safari that caught attention. Instead of a regular hat, Melania wore a white pith helmet, considered a reminder of the dark period of colonial rule in Africa. Later, she said: "I want to talk about my trip and not what I wear."

Ralph Lauren's Blue cashmere ensemble

More than creating trouble for the First lady, the pale blue cashmere ensemble from American brand Ralph Lauren created trouble for the brand. Melania wore the outfit for her husband's presidential inauguration in January 2017. Soon after, #boycottralphlauren started trending as social media users blamed the label for being partial to Melania. Forced to clear the air, the brand released a statement saying: "The Presidential Inauguration is a time for the United States to look our best to the world. It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment."

The 'Solitaire' that outshone everyone

When her official White House portrait was made public in April 2017, one couldn't help but notice the massive piece of rock on Melania's fingers. The 25-carat solitaire ring estimated to be around $3m, was gifted to her by Trump on their 10th anniversary in 2014. Dressed in classic black and subtle make-up, Melania ensured that her rock remained a talking point of the world.

$2,950 dress while talking about world hunger

Melania was once again criticized for her perceived insensitive dressing sense. Melania spoke about cyber bullying and child hunger, during her speech in the United Nations in 2017. What irked netizens was the $2,950 designer hot pink dress with balloon sleeves from the house of Delpozo that she wore for the occasion.

The infamous 9/11 coat

All hell broke loose on the internet after a picture of the first lady of US appeared while paying tributes on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Melania was pictured wearing a Hervé Pierre A-line navy-blue coat that had white stitching on its back, bearing an eerie resemblance to a tower being attacked by a plane. However, it was the button detailing on the coat that created a stir. A Twitter user commented: "I'm sure I'm not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo. It legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument."