Meghan Markle has been facing a lot of criticism lately. From her behavior at Wimbledon to the expenditure on Frogmore Cottage.

She faced even more criticism when she seemed to express some justifiable displeasure at the constant criticism at a recent event. In the midst of all of this, it looks like Meghan's friends are indirectly sticking up for her. Reportedly, one of Meghan's closest friends hit out at haters on Instagram. It is known that Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto based stylist met Meghan while she was filming for Suits.

Ms. Mulroney posted a picture of a typed message on Instagram saying: "To anyone that gets criticized on Instagram.....Remember there are many unhappy people in this world and sadly they find their voice on this and other platforms.....Don't let it get you down. Always rise above it."

The post was accompanied by the caption: "I get asked a lot about this. Instagram is a great business practice but it can be toxic. Here is my truth. Always rise above and always be a decent human being."

The post seems to come out of nowhere, but it does seem like an indirect defence for her friend, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan may be the only high profile friend of Jessica Mulroney's who has been facing a barrage of criticism lately, so it would be likely that the post is indirectly standing up for her. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still finding their feet on social media.

The couple Sussex is new on Instagram and are still trying to find their away on the social media platform. You can check out the post here: