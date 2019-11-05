It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking a step back from their Royal duties. Reportedly, Remembrance Day festivities will mark Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's last public engagement until Christmas time. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could use some time away from the limelight. Especially the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is apparently one of the least popular Royals according to a recent Metro poll. Maybe the Royal couple could use the time off to figure out how they can win back the favour of the British public.

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has planned to take time off from their royal duties following their working events in the coming days, which include a visit to The Field of Remembrance on November 7, the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on November 9, and the Remembrance Day Service on November 10. While official dates of Harry and Meghan's break have yet to be confirmed, the couple is expected to return to the public eye around Christmas.

A month away from the public eye should do them some good. They will apparently also spend a majority of their time off in the United States. A source tells BAZAAR.com, "They plan to spend time as a family for their first break this year."

The break comes on the heels of increased media scrutiny on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from giving emotional interviews during the making of a documentary about their South African royal tour to filing lawsuits against various British tabloids. Meghan and Harry need to get their head on straight and make a decision about how they want to handle things going forward.