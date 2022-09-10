Meghan Markle Puts on Hold Jimmy Fallon Show Appearance, UN General Assembly Trip and Controversial Podcast Archetype to Mourn Queen's Death

Meghan Markle is making preparations to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and for that, she is canceling her scheduled engagements. According to reports, Meghan has canceled several planned appearances in New York that had been set for the day after Queen Elizabeth's likely funeral date.

Among these, she has canceled her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, a UN General Assembly trip, and her controversial podcast Archetype's next segment. The Duchess of Sussex was set to appear on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on September 20. The same day she planned to visit the UN General Assembly in Manhattan but now that isn't happening.

Megan Changes Strategy

Both the appearances have since now been canceled, and Markle intends to postpone the release of the upcoming episode of her podcast Archetypes, which was scheduled to go live on Spotify on Tuesday, according to sources who spoke with Page Six on Friday.

"Meghan was due on Fallon," a source told Page Six. "I don't even know what she was going to talk about, but that's obviously canceled now."

Meghan and Harry plan to join the royals to mourn the Queen's death following her funeral. The official date has not yet been disclosed but it is expected that the funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

It's not known if Markle has scheduled an alternate date for an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when the Queen's failing health became apparent, but Prince Harry flew alone to Scotland, where she was staying at Balmoral.

Following the public announcement of the Queen's death, Prince Harry traveled there all alone and left again on Friday morning.

This come as reports emerged that Prince Harry was told by King Charles that "Meghan would not be welcome" at Balmoral, prompting his younger son to fly alone to Scotland to visit the dying Queen. In fact, Harry was the last to arrive at Balmoral Castle on Thursday and the first to depart on Friday.

Meghan and Harry's Plans

It is just a coincidence that Meghan and Harry were in Britain at the time Queen Elizabeth II died, and prior to her death, he had no plans of meeting his family during his visit from the United States, where he currently resides with his family.

It's not known if Meghan intends to go back to California to take care of her young children before coming back for the funeral, or if she'll stay in the UK for the next 10 days until the service.

However, according to Page Six, the couple will reportedly stay in the UK until the monarch's state funeral. Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are still in California and it is still not known if they will be arriving in the UK for the Queen's funeral.

King Charles III ordered a period of "Royal Mourning" for the Queen to be observed from right now until seven days following her funeral in his first speech as the nation's new king.

Despite Meghan's assertions that the royal family had never desired to grant her children royal titles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may now be known as the children as Harry has advanced in the line of succession.

King Charles III, Harry's father, expressed in his first public address on Friday that "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Meghan had made her planned TV appearance just a few weeks after her shocking interview with The Cut, in which she declared herself happy to have left Britain.

As for the tensions within the royal family, she said, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

Members of the royal family, members of the domestic staff, representatives of the royal Household performing official tasks, and military engaged in ceremonial duties will all observe Royal Mourning.