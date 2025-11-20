Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry and Promotes Her Jam as She Reveals Her Christmas Preparations and Plans in Glitzy Trailer for Her Netflix Series

The Duchess of Sussex is spreading holiday happiness in a glitzy new trailer for her festive Netflix show, sharing a sweet kiss with husband Prince Harry while promoting her special jam. Meghan Markle, 44, has teamed up with the streaming giant to release a short trailer for a holiday edition of "With Love, Meghan."

Calling the season a time "to connect with the people we love," Meghan can be seen sharing a tender moment with her husband, Prince Harry. The mother of two can also be seen giving a sneak peek at how she, the Duke, and their children, six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet, celebrate the holidays together this year.

Showing Her Love

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, chef and TV judge Tom Colicchio, hospitality expert Will Guidara, philanthropist Kelly McKee Zajfen, and longtime friend Lindsay Roth all join Meghan in spreading festive cheer.

"Being a hostess or a host is about making people feel comfortable," Meghan said, adding that the holiday season is the perfect time for "embracing tradition."

In one scene from the trailer, she is seen arranging a plate of Christmas cookies alongside milk in a Santa mug personalized with Archie and Lilibet's names. In another, she smiles as she decorates snowflake treats and puts together handcrafted advent calendars for her children, complete with notes and special surprises.

While plugging a trio of her $36 'As Ever' jams, Meghan invited fans to "unwrap the magic" this holiday season.

Like the main "With Love, Meghan" series, the Christmas special was filmed in Montecito, where Meghan lives with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

Proving Herself

However, the show wasn't shot in the Sussexes' $14.65 million California home. Instead, filming took place at an $8 million farmhouse owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, who live just a short distance from the Duke and Duchess, The Decor reported.

Meghan told People in March that she chose not to film in their Montecito home to "protect [her family's] safe haven." The holiday edition of 'With Love, Meghan' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3.

This isn't the first time Meghan has given fans a peek into the Sussexes' family celebrations. In her latest 'As Ever' newsletter, the 44-year-old shared that she, Harry, 41, and their children harvest sage from their garden to use in their homemade Thanksgiving feast.

According to Meghan, sage is one of her favorite flavors, and over the past year, she has documented herself "flowering sage" in her backyard on Instagram.

"Those photos you've seen this year on our Instagram of Meghan walking through what seems like lavender, with its gorgeous purple hue, actually share the beauty of flowering sage (Fun fact: the varietal is called Santa Barbara)," the newsletter said.