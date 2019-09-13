The famous French astrologer Nostradamus, who is best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that allegedly predicts future events. Several people believe that the predictions made by the 16th-century mystic have turned true many times and one of his predictions for the year 2069 has now emerged as the hottest debating point among doomsday mongers.

Mario Reading, author of the book, 'Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future' claims that the quatrains written by Nostradamus hold a clue about an asteroid impact that will happen in 2069.

"The great mountain, seven stades around. After peace, war, hunger, flood. Will roll far, destroying great swathes of the country. Even antiquities, and mighty foundations," the quatrain reads.

Mario Reading believes that the mountain depicted in the quatrain could be a giant asteroid. He also added that this asteroid impact will be 5000 times more powerful than the strongest atomic bombs humans possess.

"One presumes that Nostradamus is talking about an asteroid strike here, for we know that an asteroid of more than one kilometre in circumference, travelling at circa 30 kilometres per second, would have a humungous impact on all terrestrial life, equivalent to maybe 5,000 times the most powerful atomic warhead we possess," the book stated.

A few months ago, Dr Iain McDonald, a top scientist at the Cardiff University's school of earth and ocean sciences had claimed that earth will be hit by a doomsday asteroid one day or the other. As per McDonald, devastating events like asteroid hits are not confined to the past, and it may happen in the future too.

Popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also believes that life on earth will be wiped out following an asteroid impact. In the meantime, NASA is now busy developing a planetary defence weapon to protect the earth from future asteroid impacts.