Megan Fox Splits with Machine Gun Kelly Just Weeks after Announcing She Is Pregnant

Pregnant Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly ended their relationship just weeks after announcing her pregnancy. The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, called it quits during the Thanksgiving weekend while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, according to TMZ.

Fox is six months pregnant, with the baby expected to arrive in March. The pair reportedly ended their relationship less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy. Sources suggest Fox found something troubling on MGK's phone, prompting her to ask him to cut their trip to Vail, Colorado, short. The musician then left the trip early and the two have not been in contact.

Sudden Split

Representatives for both Fox and MGK have not yet commented on the situation. Fox, who has three children—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, announced her pregnancy on November 11.

She shared a striking photo of herself covered in black paint, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

The announcement included an image of a positive pregnancy test, accompanied by the caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back ❤️."

The reveal was set to the song "Last November" by MGK, a track reflecting on the couple's previous experience with miscarriage. MGK later addressed the pregnancy news for the first time following Fox's dazzling appearance in a sheer dress, drawing admiration for her radiant look.

He wrote: "isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time.

"don't worry. after all, im about to be a dad again!"

Pregnancy Helped Forget Past Miscarriage

In her 2023 poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox candidly reflected on her experience with miscarriage. According to excerpts shared by People, she described an ultrasound image of a baby girl at just over 10 weeks and expressed feelings of loss and self-reflection, writing: "maybe if you hadn't...maybe if you had...

She continued, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye," and later adds, "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides."

Elsewhere in the book, she wrote, "I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

In an interview on Good Morning America at the time, Fox shared her feelings, stating, "I had never been through anything like that before in my life."

"It was very difficult for both of us," she explained. "And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

Megan and MGK had not talked about the pregnancy loss before the release of her poetry book, but during the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, the "Bloody Valentine" singer seemed to reference it. He dedicated his performance to Megan, saying, "This is for our unborn child."

Megan had also suffered an ectopic pregnancy several years ago.

This comes as Fox's new movie, where she plays a seductive evil robot and strips naked, soared to the top of the Netflix charts. Fox plays a robot named Alice in the sci-fi thriller 'Subservience', where she is seen in several bold and intense intimate scenes.