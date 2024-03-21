Megan Fox Admits Having Multiple Plastic Surgeries, Fake Breasts Since She Was 21 and Reveals Her Fear of Anesthesia and Wish to Have Bigger Bums

Megan Fox has clarified her stance on the numerous plastic surgeries she's undergone. Fox's recent appearance has sparked differing opinions, with some suggesting she appeared nearly unrecognizable last month at the Super Bowl alongside her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 33.

Posters and even plastic surgeons weighed in, with many suggesting she may have undergone a nose job, cheek filler, and a brow lift. For years, the 37-year-old Transformers actress has left fans puzzled by her frequently changing appearance but has remained silent amid the ongoing speculation. However, now, the mom-of-three has spelled out the cosmetic procedures she has undergone over the years and the hefty amount spent on them.

Megan and Her Boob Jobs

Megan admitted to spending $30,000 on the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body." She also admitted having a nose job in her early 20s but refuted claims that she has undergone the procedure seven or eight times.

Megan went on to dismiss rumors about other procedures she had undergone, claiming that she would never have fat taken out of her body because she is naturally lean. She also candidly discussed the cosmetic work she wants to have done in the future.

Ironically, despite admitting she loves the results of surgery and wants people to view her as a "circus freak," she confessed to avoiding many common procedures due to her fear of anesthesia.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed the facial work she has undergone, including filler and Botox, but she clarified that she hasn't had a facelift or threads—a nonsurgical procedure aimed at lifting sagging skin and stimulating collagen production.

"I've never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral brow lift although I would like one!" Megan said.

"No regular brow lift, I've never done threads. That's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

"I am very tempted to go have my eyebrows snatched like all the way [back]. I want that look. That seems fun and you can do it on a lunch break and I see why it's so tempting,"

She further dismissed rumors suggesting she had undergone buccal fat removal, a procedure aimed at cheek slimming. "'I've never had that done I'll never have any fat removed," she explained.

"I'm a very like lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face so I will only ever put fat in.

"I will never be taking fat out, which leads me to I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

Ample But Fake Boobs

Discussing her ample boobs in contrast to her slender frame, she stated, "My boobs have been fake since I was 21 or 22. I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But, I had them done conservatively."

"Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable.

"I, always, that little girl that was in the mirror like "Where are my boobies?" I always wanted big boobies. So I wasn't happy with the first set.

"I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went.

"Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise - you could see the rippling thing of the implants."

Megan also expressed her desire for bigger bums but said that she wants to maintain a balance that stops people in their tracks when they look at her. However, she explained that it's not currently possible due to her slim figure.

When asked if she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift or had implants, she replied, "If I could, I would. I don't have the extra body fat. I would get it done if I could."

"That surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's basically like three months you have to lie flat on your face. You're bruised for an eternity.

"If I was to ever do that, if I'm going to survive that surgery, you're going to give me an a**e that's an anomaly.

Megan has also admitted to feeling severely "insecure" about her appearance.