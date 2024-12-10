Johnny Manziel and Glamorous Girlfriend Josie Canseco Appear in Raunchy Bathtub Video to Celebrate 32nd Birthday as Fans Troll Them

Johnny Manziel celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday with a private and intimate moment alongside his model girlfriend, Josie Canseco. However, the former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner have been trolled after sharing a now-expired video on his Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the couple enjoying a bath together.

Although the video did not reveal the couple completely naked, it has since been widely shared across social media platforms and has gone viral. The Texas A&M football standout and former Heisman Trophy winner, known for his wild lifestyle, seems to have embraced a more stable phase in recent months alongside Josie, the daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco.

Intimate Moment Gets Public

In the video, Manziel is seen washing Canseco's hair as she used a handheld showerhead to spray herself. The 28-year-old model, daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, complimented Manziel for his personal growth in a message that has since been removed from his Instagram Story.

"A love like you," Canseco wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "My best friend and my forever. I'm so proud of the man you've grown into. You are the kindest heart I've ever met. How'd I get so lucky. Happy birthday my baby."

The video quickly gained millions of views on social media, with some fans trolling the former college football star. One comment read, "Lowkey ashamed to ever call this guy my GOAT."

Another commenter wrote, "What the hell is this?"

However, some fans defended Manziel, interpreting the content as intended, with one saying, "Completely normal couple behavior. A modern-day love story."

Manziel and Canseco, who usually keep their relationship private, made it official on Instagram in April. At that time, Manziel posted photos of the couple sharing a public display of affection while dancing together at the Stagecoach country music festival.

Completely in Love

Manziel is now a business owner and podcast host, often sharing stories from his rebellious past after turning his life around.

The former quarterback was once one of the most sought-after college prospects, leaving Texas A&M to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. However, his career with the team was marred by numerous off-field controversies.

Manziel was cut from the team at the end of 2016 after incidents involving domestic violence, alcohol-fueled benders, and dishonesty about his actions during the bye week.

It seems he has now found stability with Canseco, whose father, like Manziel, also faced significant challenges off the field.