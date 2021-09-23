Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Pose Topless For Raunchy Skims Underwear Promotion

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined hands for a racy promotional photoshoot for Skims, a company that claims to provide solutions for everybody. The company has posted a series of hot photos featuring Fox and the reality TV star cum entrepreneur.

Snapped by award-winning photographer Donna Trope, the pictures showcase the stunning beauties wearing the underwear brand while striking a sexy pose with an apple between their mouth. In one of the racy photos, both are seen topless leaving very little to the imagination of their fans.

In the eye-popping pictures, Fox and Kardashian wore black and white underwear for the shapewear line owned by none other than the 2002 sex tape star Kim Kardashian. Fox took to her official Instagram account to share her latest collaboration with the Kardashians. "Kourt, forever isn't long enough," and "Caption not necessary," the gorgeous actor wrote.

Moreover, this isn't the first time Fox and Kardashian having fun together. Both the celebrities have been earlier spotted on double dates with their respective boyfriends. "I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident, and empowered," Fox stated in a press release adding that she loved being with Kourtney in this campaign and had much fun shooting together.

On the other hand, Kardashian also that she had fun shooting with Fox. "SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras, and basics â€” I think I would say that even if Kim weren't my sister!" the TV star added.

Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Laud Meghan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Photoshoot

Meanwhile, Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya has also given a thumbs up to Kardashian and Fox's sexy photoshoot for the brand. Atiana, 22, took to her Instagram account to comment on Kardashian's post. Atiana has formed a bond with her step-father's new girlfriend Kardashian after they began dating earlier this year.

Both Fox and Kardashian have been dominating headlines over the past year for their high-profile love affairs with musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Moreover, the two are most likely getting along well because of their lifestyle. Both are mothers and have come out of difficult long-term relationships in the past before hooking up with their new celebrity boyfriends. While their bond seems quite strong, their 'womance' seems to have taken a raunchy turn with their latest collaboration for Skims.