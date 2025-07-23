Megan Byron: Wife of Disgraced Astronomer CEO Hiding at $2.4 Million Mansion after Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal as Marriage Hangs in Balance

The wife of embattled Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is staying out of the spotlight at the couple's $2.4 million estate in Maine as she engages in crisis talks over the future of their marriage, according to a report.

Megan Byron, 50, had several relatives, including her older sister Maura, rush to her side, after viral footage surfaced last week showing her husband, also 50, getting cozy with Kristin Cabot, his top HR executive, during a Coldplay concert, the Daily Mail reported. Megan soon left their $1.4 million home in Northborough, Massachusetts, and has since been keeping a low profile at the couple's upscale home in Kennebunk, located 106 miles away.

No Contact with Her Husband

Megan, who is the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School, has yet to make any public comments regarding her husband's alleged affair.

However, on Thursday, Megan removed her husband's name from her social media accounts and reverted to her maiden name, Kerrigan. She also deleted several happy family photos from Facebook that featured Byron and their two sons, including photos from a hiking trip and a graduation ceremony, the Daily Mail reported.

One of the erased photos showed the entire family smiling with their arms around each other, posing by a creek during a nature outing.

That picture-perfect family image quickly unraveled after viral footage showed Byron embracing 52-year-old Kristin Cabot, the HR head at Astronomer. The video spread rapidly online, ultimately leading to his resignation from the company.

The two colleagues were caught on the venue's 'kiss cam' during a Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16, visibly embarrassed as they quickly turned away in a bid to hide their faces from the giant screen.

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, added to the embarrassment by joking to the crowd, "They're either having an affair... or just really shy," drawing laughs from the audience.

As Megan remains locked down at the couple's Maine home, grappling with the fallout from her husband's alleged affair, a fundraiser held less than a mile away for the Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association poked fun at the now-viral incident.

While auctioning off a $13,000 experience, the host joked, "another guy who thinks he's going to Coldplay – as long as you guys don't get caught," prompting laughter and applause from the crowd.

Embarrassing for their Families

Although some locals found the joke amusing, others criticized Byron's behavior as "disgraceful," while also telling the Daily Mail that the family should be given space and privacy to deal with the situation.

"Everyone has seen it but the family do not want to talk about it," one angry local told the outlet, before requesting we leave the exclusive street next to Webhannet Golf Club.

The sprawling 4,169-square-foot home, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, saw several family members coming and going over the weekend. However, it remains unclear whether Byron visited to speak with his wife following the scandal.

Neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot have been seen in public since the incident, although Astronomer confirmed that both were placed on leave before Byron ultimately stepped down from his position.

Cabot is also married to another executive, Andrew Cabot, who serves as CEO of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based spirits company.

While the exact date of their marriage is unclear, official records confirm that Kristin—whose maiden name is Stanek—was still married when she sold a $1.8 million property in Watertown, Massachusetts, earlier this year.

Privateer Rum's website lists Andrew Cabot as both CEO and COO, and public records indicate he has been married at least twice before, in 1993 and again in 2014.

The Cabot family descends from Boston's elite Brahmin class, with roots stretching back to the city's earliest English settlers.

The Cabot family's legacy traces back to the original Andrew Cabot, a successful merchant and rum producer who gained prominence during the American Revolutionary era and died in 1791.

Over the centuries, the family built a vast fortune—now estimated at $15.4 billion—and held an elite, almost untouchable status in Boston's social circles, until John F. Kennedy's rise in politics challenged that dominance.

In 1952, JFK notably defeated Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. in a U.S. Senate race, a turning point that helped elevate the Kennedy family to national prominence.

Andrew Cabot has two children from his first marriage to Maud, who posted a photo on social media in April last year showing Andrew and Kristin looking affectionate at their daughter's 25th birthday celebration.