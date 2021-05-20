MC Kevin: Brazilian Star Afraid of Getting Caught by Wife During Threesome, Falls to Death from Hotel Balcony

MC Kevin, the 23-year-old Brazilian artist who died after jumping off a hotel balcony on Sunday, was reportedly trying to avoid his wife so she wouldn't find out that he was having a threesome, according to a local newspaper.

The singer, whose real name is Kevin Nascimento Bueno, plunged to his death from the fifth-floor balcony of a Rio de Janeiro hotel on Sunday. The incident took place just weeks after he married his 33-year-old wife Deolane Bezerra.

Bueno Paid Model $380 to Have Sex with Him and His Friend

As reported by Extra Globo, MC Kevin was enjoying a threesome with model Bianca Dominguez, 26, and his close friend, Victor Fontenelle at theBrisa Barra Hotel in Rio De Janeiro. Dominguez, who worked as an escort and posed nude for magazines, said she met the two men outside the hotel and was invited upstairs to Fontenelle's room to have a threesome.

She said the trio consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana. She charged each of them $1,000 Brazilian reals, which converts to about $188 per person. The amount was to be transferred to her bank account after they were done.

Bezerra was Staying in the Same Hotel, was Looking for Him



MC Kevin was later informed by Fontenelle that he was received a WhatsApp message from the artist's security detail saying Bezerra was looking for him. Bezerra was also staying in the same hotel and had accompanied her husband for an event in the city on Saturday night.

The couple reportedly argued Sunday afternoon when Bueno was questioned by Bezerra as to why he wanted to extend his stay at the hotel and slammed a can of beer on the floor. She was apparently in a suite eight floors up and had been looking around for her husband who was ignoring her calls and text messages.

Slipped While Trying to Lower Himself to the Lower Floor

When one of MC Kevin's friends knocked on the door, he thought it was his wife and tried to escape. When Fontanelle went to the bathroom to wash himself up and returned, he saw the artist dangling from the balcony as he held on to the rail in an attempt to lower himself to a suite on the floor below. He then tried to jump onto the balcony of the room below but lost his footing and fell to his death, landing on the concrete beside the pool.

Dominguez screamed for someone to call for an ambulance while Fontanelle ran to the pool side to check on him. Dominguez was ordered to leave the hotel by the singer's security guard and told to return to her hotel. MC Kevin was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Graphic images shared on Twitter show his lifeless body in a pool of blood on the concrete floor.

Wife Posts Tribute on Instagram

Bezerra paid homage to her dead husband on Instagram: "You left and took a piece of me, you were always so incredible ... I waited 33 years to be happy and you abandon me? It is not fair you will leave like this! It is not! It is not! My love."