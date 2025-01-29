MBC Gayo Daejeon 2024 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Gayo Daejeon 2024 will air on Wednesday (January 29) at 5:25 p.m. KST and Thursday (January 30) at 5:25 p.m. KST. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the live event online through various streaming platforms.

The annual song festival occurred as an in-person event on Tuesday (December 31) at 8:40 p.m. KST. It featured stunning performances from a star-studded lineup of performers. SHINee member Minho, Girls' Generation member YoonA, and TWS member Dohoon hosted the year-end television program. Dohoon hosted the annual award show for the first time. Minho appeared as a host for the second time. YoonA has been hosting the star-studded music festival every year since 2015. MBC Music Festival 2024 marked the end of her role as a host of the music festival.

"Before I knew it, I had reached my 10th year as the host of the MBC Music Festival. The significance of these 10 years is immense, and it has been a meaningful time to share it with everyone. I am grateful to all those who have been with me, and I ask for your continued support for my final hosting of this year's event, which will remain a warm memory for me for a long time," the Girls' Generation member shared.

Performances

K-pop fans from various parts of the world look forward to the onstage performances of their favorite Korean artists, which will air on MBC on Wednesday (January 29) at 5:25 p.m. KST and Thursday (January 30) at 5:25 p.m. KST. The star-studded lineup of K-pop bands and artists confirmed to perform at the music event include aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, DAY6, ENHYPEN, ITZY, IVE, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, NewJeans, PLAVE, RIIZE, Stray Kids, TXT, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, (G)I-DLE, Young Tak, Lee Chan Won, SHINee member Taemin, John Park, fromis_9, Lee Young Ji, CRAVITY, STAYC, NMIXX, CLASS:y, KISS OF LIFE, FANTASY BOYS, NEXZ, and izna.

Here is how to watch MBC Gayo Daejeon 2024 live online from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK.

Live Stream Details

MBC Music Festival 2024 was planned to showcase the stage performances of the best musical presentations by the most loved singers and band members. The star-studded event was expected to be one of the best year-end programs of 2024.

However, MBC announced the cancellation of its annual music festival's live telecast in light of the tragic Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday (December 29). The glam event took place as planned and will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the live star-studded program on the official YouTube channel, MBC YouTube Channel.

Here is the International Airtime for the Annual Music Festival: