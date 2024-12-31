MBC Music Festival 2024 Will Not Take Place on New Year's Eve

Korean music lovers from across the globe were waiting for the special treats from their favorite singers and K-pop bands as award shows and music festivals took place one after the other. During these year-end programs, popular artists from the music industry, feature their best performance, on stage every day.

After the SBS Gayo Daejun and KBS Song Festival, it was time to wait for the MBC Music Festival 2024. The annual award ceremony was planned to showcase the stage performances of the best musical presentations by the most loved singers and band members. The star-studded event was expected to be one of the best year-end programs of 2024.

However, MBC has announced the cancellation of its annual music festival's live telecast in light of the tragic Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday (December 29). Although the glam event will take place as planned and broadcast as a pre-recorded show, the channel will reveal the airdate later.

"Pre-recording for the show is ongoing. Further details about the broadcast schedule will be announced later," an MBC representative stated.

When and where to watch MBC Music Festival 2024?

The year-end special program will kick-start from the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil on Tuesday (December 31) at 8:40 PM KST.

The broadcast channel will record both the red carpet arrivals and the main award ceremony to telecast later. People from different countries, including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the US can watch the pre-recorded program on the official website.

What are the performances to check out?

The lineup of performing artists for the MBC Music Festival 2024 includes aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, DAY6, ENHYPEN, ITZY, IVE, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, NewJeans, PLAVE, RIIZE, Stray Kids, TXT, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, (G)I-DLE, Young Tak, Lee Chan Won, SHINee member Taemin, John Park, fromis_9, Lee Young Ji, CRAVITY, STAYC, NMIXX, CLASS:y, KISS OF LIFE, FANTASY BOYS, NEXZ, and izna.

The annual music festival will feature a special stage performance by ITZY member Yuna, aespa member Karina, and NMIXX member Sullyoon. The four members of the tvN variety show Earth Arcade -- IVE member An Yu Jin, OH MY GIRL member Mimi, Lee Eun Ji, and Lee Young Ji -- will deliver a special stage performance.

SHINee member Taemin and ENHYPEN member Ni-ki are gearing up for a special stage collaboration. Another exciting stage collaboration comes from NCT member Mark and Lee Young Ji. The members of BOYNEXTDOOR and ZEROBASEONE will showcase a special stage collaboration, featuring hit K-pop songs in their unique styles.

Who will host the MBC Music Festival 2024?

SHINee member Minho, Girls' Generation member YoonA, and TWS member Dohoon will host the year-end special television program. Dohoon will host the annual award show for the first time. Minho will appear as a host for the second time. YoonA has been hosting the star-studded music festival every year since 2015. MBC Music Festival 2024 will mark the end of her role as a host of the music festival.

"Before I knew it, I had reached my 10th year as the host of the MBC Music Festival. The significance of these 10 years is immense, and it has been a meaningful time to share it with everyone. I am grateful to all those who have been with me, and I ask for your continued support for my final hosting of this year's event, which will remain a warm memory for me for a long time," the Girls' Generation member shared.

The broadcasting network has released a small teaser video of the annual award ceremony. Watch the video: