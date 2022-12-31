MBC Gayo Daejeon 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

MBC Gayo Daejeon 2022 will take place at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on Saturday, December 31, from 8.40 pm KST. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the live event online through various streaming platforms.

MBC recently shared the star-studded lineup of performers for its annual music festival. The list includes Mamamoo, The Boyz, Monsta X, ITZY, ATEEZ, NCT 127, NCT Dream, IVE, NMIXX, and Tempest. Korean music lovers can look forward to special collaboration stages from K-pop bands and artists during the live event.

Here is everything about the annual music festival MBC Gayo Daejeon, including hosts, performers, and live-streaming details.

Hosts and Lineup

Television personality Jang Sung Kyu will host the annual music festival with Girls Generation member Im Yoon Ah, and 2PM singer Lee Junho. Sung Kyu and Yoon Ah will return as the hosts for the fourth consecutive year. Junho will become the MC for the second time, and the viewers are looking forward to their team work.

The broadcasting channel also shared details of the performers' lineup for its annual music festival. K-pop bands and artists, such as Sumi Jo, Yoon Jong Shin, Jaurim, Koyote, Super Junior member Ryeowook, Younha, Young Tak, 10cm, Song Ga In, Mamamoo, Oh My Girl member Arin, Monsta X, Astro members Moonbin and Sanha, NCT 127, NCT Dream, SF9 member Yoo Taeyang, Weki Meki member Choi Yoo Jung, The Boyz, Forestella, Stray Kids, (G)I-dle, Lee Mu Jin, Chuu, Ateez, Itzy, Big Naughty, Jung Dong Won, Be'O, WEi member Kim Yo-han, Aespa, Billlie, Ive, Kep1er, Choi Ye Na, Nmixx, Tempest, and Classy.

Live Stream Details

The annual music festival called MBC Gayo Daejeon 2022 will take place at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan under the theme With Love on Saturday, December 31, at 8.40 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the musical show on TV.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the live star-studded program on the official YouTube channel, MBCYouTube Channel.

Here are the International Airtime for the annual music festival: