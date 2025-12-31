MBC Gayo Daejejun 2025 Live Stream: Where to Watch End-of-the-Year Music Program in the US, and More

Get ready to rock and roll as the MBC Gayo Daejejun 2025 is all set to take place on December 31. The end-of-the-year musical program will kick off at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST, 1:50 pm CST, and 6:50 pm EST).

Big names from the Korean music industry, like Stray Kids and TXT, have been added to the celebrity lineup for this year. However, the eyes will be on an emotional performance by IVE member Liz and a unique stage by ILLIT during the annual music program. Here's a look at the list of performers and live links for this year for online viewers:

The star-studded show will be broadcast live on MBC this Wednesday at 8:50 pm KST. K-pop fans can watch the end-of-the-year musical event live on the official website of MBC. Korean music lovers worldwide can also watch the event live online on the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting network. For additional details on red carpet arrivals and celebrity presenters, stay tuned on the MBC website.

SHINee member Minho will host the end-of-the-year music program with actor Hwang Minhyun and ALLDAY PROJECT member Annie. The confirmed lineup of artists to perform at the star-studded ceremony includes aespa, ALLDAY PROJECT, ATEEZ, BEATPELLA HOUSE, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, HANRORO, Hearts2Hearts, IDID, ILLIT, ITZY, IVE, izna, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, LUCY, MEOVV, Minho, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, NEXZ, NMIXX, PLAVE, RIIZE, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, TREASURE, TWS, TXT, Yeonjun, YB, and ZEROBASEONE.

MBC Gayo Daejejun will also feature solo performances by TWS, IVE member Liz, and ILLIT. There will be several special stage collaborations by artists, including Stray Kids member Seungmin, TXT member Taehyun, and ILLIT member Wonhee. Here are the details on special stage collaborations: