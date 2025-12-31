KBS Drama Awards 2025: Everything to Know About Annual Star-studded Ceremony

KBS Drama Awards 2025 is just around the corner. It will celebrate the best talents of the industry. The star-studded ceremony will kick-start with a live telecast at 7:10 pm KST on December 31. With a glamorous list of attendees and celebrity performers, the event features exciting and heart-warming performances. But before the event begins, here is a detailed roundup of the show.

The star-studded award night will be broadcast live on KBS. Tune in to the channel at 5:00 pm KST on Wednesday to check out the latest trends of the season as celebrities walk the red carpet before entering the venue. If you are not around your television set, click on KBS.co.kr to watch the red carpet arrivals and the main event online on the official website at the same time as the telecast.

Korean drama lovers worldwide can also watch the event on the official YouTube channels of the broadcasting network. The event organizers could also provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network. The celebrity lineup for this year may include Our Golden Days stars Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran and For Eagle Brothers casts Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won.

Entertainer Jang Sung Kyu will host the annual award ceremony with actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min. Sung Kyu is returning as a host for the third time, while Sang Min will MC the event for the second consecutive year, and Ji Hyun, who will greet K-drama lovers worldwide with the upcoming KBS mini-series To My Beloved Thief on January 3, will co-host the award show.

Nomination List:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers

Na Young Hee for Cinderella Game

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice

Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran for Our Golden Days

Top Excellence Award, Actor

Top Excellence Award, Actress

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama

Best Actor in Drama Special/TV Cinema

Best Actress in Drama Special/TV Cinema

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Young Actor

Best Young Actress

Popularity Award, Actor

Popularity Award, Actress

Best Couple Award

Scriptwriter Award