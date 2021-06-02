MBC Fires High Profile PD Over Sexual Harassment in the Sets of Upcoming Drama

MBC has reportedly sacked a high-profile producing director (PD) of the channel over sexual harassment allegations. The PD was accused of workplace sexual harassment while filming an upcoming drama. The channel has not revealed the name of the PD.

The decision to sack the senior-level PD was taken on June 1 by MBC's HR committee. Reports claimed that soon after the news spread, it was brought to the notice of higher-ups of the MBC's administration department. After the hearing, the PD in question was taken out of the current project and at last the HR department took the decision to sack the person from the channel.

Allkpop also reported the PD had worked for nearly 20 years in MBC and had also given many hit drama series. But legally, the PD can appeal for justice against the decision of MBC's HR committee. More details in this case are awaited.

MBC Upcoming Dramas

MBC's upcoming dramas are No One But a Madman starring Jung Jae Young, Moon So Ri, Lee Sang Yeob and scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2021; The Veil starring Nam Goong Min, Park Ha Sun, Kim Ji Eun, scheduled to start airing in August 2021; Red Cuff of the Sleeve starring Lee Jun Ho, Lee Se Young and expected to air in October 2021.

Other dramas expected to release in the second half of 2021 [but date and month not specified] are, Please Check the Event starring Bang Min Ah, Kwon Hwa Woon; Smoking Gun starring Seo In Guk; Your Neighbor's Whisper, Home and Que Sera, Sera 2.

Previous Cases of Sexual Harassment

MBC is known to take complaints of sexual harassments seriously. In April 2018, a PD [name not disclosed] was sacked from the channel after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. MBC had issued a statement in this regard and said: "On April 3, we have taken disciplinary measures and have fired the PD." Reports has claimed that the PD was under investigation from three months prior to taking the decision and was fired after being probed by a personnel committee.

A similar case was found in February 2018 too, when another MBC PD was temporarily suspended after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. MBC had then stated, "It's very regretful that there are still acts, awareness, and practices of sexual violence within MBC. Until now, we have followed a zero tolerance policy on sexual violence and sexual harassment cases. We will do the same now, and follow the same rules and guidelines to deal with this case."

The channel is yet to issue any statement regarding the current news of sacking its senior-level PD. Meanwhile, in the latest development, SBS PD of The Penthouse fame Joo Dong Min has quit the channel. But SBS clarified that he will continue to direct the drama as a freelancer.