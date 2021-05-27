Ji Soo Takes Legal Action Against Peddlers of False Info, Says Sexual Harassment Claims Not True

Controversial actor Ji Soo's contract with his agency KeyEast has come to an end after Ji Soo signed a mutual agreement with the company. After the River Where The Moon Rises actor apologized for his involvement in bullying incident during his middle-school days, allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. But Ji Soo has claimed that these rumors are false and has initiated legal action against those circulating false information.

Ji Soo's agency KeyEast Entertainment has terminated their contract with the actor after producers of the drama River Where The Moon Rises claimed a damage of $2,661,771 [3 billion KRW] from the actor following bullying allegations. The actor has not reacted to the news yet. But Ji Soo, through the law firm Shin & Kim, released a statement that legal action is being taken against the people who made false accusations and spread false rumors.

Criminal Complaint For Defamation

"There were several claims made that were different from the truth or completely false, but to show that he was reflecting on his past behavior, the client did not take any kind of action against those claims. However, claims that are clearly false, such as the accusation that he 'was a perpetrator of a sexual crime,' were expanded and shared online, and while the client was staying silent and reflecting on himself, the claims written above are being accepted as if they are true," stated Shin & Kim law firm.

Explaining about the legal measures taken, law firm representing Ji Soo stated: "As a result, the client has filed a criminal complaint for defamation in order to correct the false information and reveal the truth. An investigation on the people who uploaded the false posts is currently ongoing. Moreover, the client will continue to actively take legal action against those who defame him by posting false information or curse at and insult him with unspeakable words."

Earlier KeyEast had announced that Ji Soo would enlist for military in October 2021. Ji Soo was playing the lead role 'On Dal' in the drama River Where The Moon Rises [also starring Kim So Hyun]. But following bullying allegations and actor tendering an apology, there was public outcry to remove him from the drama. Thus production house and channel [KBS] asked Ji Soo to leave the drama after airing six episodes. He was replaced by Na In Woo and even the portions of the drama that were aired with Ji Soo in the lead were re-filmed.