MBC Entertainment Awards 2024 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Entertainment Awards 2024 will be held at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Sunday (December 29). The annual star-studded event will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the award ceremony on MBC, and international fans can enjoy the show through various streaming platforms, including the official website.

Viewers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on the official website. People from different regions could enjoy the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service.

With only a few hours left for the annual award ceremony to kick-start with a live broadcast, the event organizers have shared details about the upcoming live show, including the host, presenters, performers, and nomination list.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online on TV for Korean viewers and on various online streaming platforms for international viewers.

Here are the International Air Timings of the MBC Entertainment Awards 2024:

US - 6:35 am

Canada - 6:35 am

Australia - 10:05 pm

New Zealand - 12:35 pm

Japan - 8:35 pm

Mexico - 5:35 am

Brazil - 8:35 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:35 am

India - 5:00 pm

Indonesia - 2:00 pm

Singapore - 7:35 pm

China - 7:35 pm

Europe - 12:35 am

France - 12:35 am

Spain - 12:35 am

UK - 11:35 am

South Africa - 1:35 am

Philippines - 7:35 pm

Host and Lineup

Entertainer Jun Hyun Moo will host the MBC Entertainment Awards this year with Hyeri and Lee Jang Woo. Hyun Moo has been hosting the event since 2016. The television personality has won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. Hyeri will return as the host after five years. She co-hosted the annual award ceremony with Jun Hyun Moo and Seungri in 2018. Jang Woo will debut as a host this year. The team would entertain the viewers during the year-end award show.

The organizers have not revealed the complete lineup of presenters and performers. Nevertheless, the viewers can expect special stages, including a congratulatory stage, prepared by the organizing committee.

Nomination List

The broadcasting network has not revealed the complete nomination list for this year. The award categories include Best Producers, Best Couples, Best Families, Best Entertainers, Best MCs, Best Screenwriters, Best Challengers, and Best Scene Stealers of the Year.

Earlier this month, the broadcasting channel revealed the nominees for the Best Couple Award. The nominees are Yang Se Hyung and Park Na Rae for Save Me! Holmes, Kian84, Kim Dae Ho and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone, Yoo Jae Suk and Haha for Hangout with Yoo, Song Ji Eun and Park Wi for Omniscient Interfering View, Shin Gi Ru, Lee Guk Joo, and Poongja for Omniscient Interfering View, and Kian84, Pani Bottle, and Teo Yoo for I'm Born to Play Music.