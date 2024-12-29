MBC Year-end award season will officially begin with the MBC Entertainment Awards 2024. After the star-studded ceremony, it will be time to check out the details of the annual MBC Drama Awards 2024. With just a few hours left for the star-studded event to kick-start, the broadcasting network has revealed the hosts for this year. The MC lineup includes Hyeri and Lee Jang Woo.

The star-studded event will recognize the best actors, presenters, and behind-the-scenes talents for their outstanding performances in various reality shows and variety programs. The popular shows expected to make it big this year include I Live Alone, Hangout with Yoo, and Omniscient Interfering View.

Date and Host

MBC has revealed that the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday (December 29). Jun Hyun Moo, Hyeri, and Lee Jang Woo will host the glam event. Hyun Moo has been hosting the event since 2016. The television personality has won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. Hyeri will return as the host after five years. She co-hosted the annual award ceremony with Jun Hyun Moo and Seungri in 2018. Jang Woo will debut as a host this year.

Nominations and Live Streaming Details

The broadcasting network has not revealed the complete nomination list for this year. The award categories include Best Producers, Best Couples, Best Families, Best Entertainers, Best MCs, Best Screenwriters, Best Challengers, and Best Scene Stealers of the Year. MBC will air the annual award ceremony live on Sunday (December 29).

Earlier this month, the broadcasting channel revealed the nominees for the Best Couple Award. The nominees are Yang Se Hyung and Park Na Rae for Save Me! Holmes, Kian84, Kim Dae Ho and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone, Yoo Jae Suk and Haha for Hangout with Yoo, Song Ji Eun and Park Wi for Omniscient Interfering View, Shin Gi Ru, Lee Guk Joo, and Poongja for Omniscient Interfering View, and Kian84, Pani Bottle, and Teo Yoo for I'm Born to Play Music.

MBC Entertainment Awards is part of the MBC Drama Festival along with MBC Gayo Daejeon and MBC Drama Awards. The 2024 MBC Gayo Daejeon will be held on Tuesday (December 31), and the 2024 MBC Drama Awards will occur on Monday (December 30).