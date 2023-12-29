MBC Entertainment Awards 2023 winners will be declared at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Friday (December 29). People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, looked forward to the announcement.
A star-studded lineup of celebrities will announce the winners in several sections, like Entertainer of the Year and Best Couple. Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Se Young, and Dex will host the annual award show. It will feature some stunning performances of popular K-pop bands and artists.
The Winners and Award Categories are as follows:
- Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Entertainer of the Year Award
- Program of the Year Award
- Top Excellence in Variety
- Top Excellence in Radio
- Excellence in Radio
- Excellence in Music and Talk
- Excellence in Variety
- Best Entertainer Award
- Special Award for Variety
- Multiplayer Award
- Variety Category Male
- Variety Category Female
- K-content Award
- Radio Contribution Award
- Writer of the Year for Radio
- Special Award for Radio
- Special Award for Current Events and Cultural Programs
- Writer of the Year for Current Events and Cultural Programs
- Radio Category
- Popularity Award
- Best Teamwork Award
- Achievement Award
- Best Couple Award
- Lee Mi Joo and Joo Woo Jae for What Do You Do When You Play?
- Ahn Jung Hwan and Choo Seung Hoon for Thank Goodness We Don't Fight Gian84, Dex, and Panibottle for Around the World Since I Was Born
- Mirage, Lee Guk Joo, and Satire for Point Of Omniscient Interfere
- Jun Hyun Moo, Park Na Rae, and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone