MBC Gayo Daejeon 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Gayo Daejeon 2023 will kick-start from the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on Sunday (December 31) at 8:30 pm KST. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the live event online through various streaming platforms, including KOCOWA+ and Viki.

The annual song festival is returning as an in-person event for the first time in five years. It will feature a stunning performance from a star-studded lineup of performers. SHINee member Minho will host the song festival with Girls' Generation member YOONA and Hwang Min Hyun. K-pop fans from various parts of the world look forward to the live onstage performances of their favorite Korean artists.

The star-studded lineup of K-pop bands and artists confirmed to perform at the music event include &TEAM, (G)I-DLE, 2AM, aespa, ATBO, ATEEZ, BEBE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Baekho, CRAVITY, DAY6, Dynamic Duo, ENHYPEN, FANTASY BOYS, fromis_9, Hyoyeon, ITZY, IVE, JUJU SECRET, Jang Min-ho, Kep1er, Kwon Eun Bi, LUCY, Lee Juck, Lee Young Ji, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, NMIXX, NiziU, ONE TOP, Paul Kim, RIIZE, SHINee, STAYC, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, V1LLION by 1MILLION, Yoon Sang, Young Tak, and ZEROBASEONE.

Here is how to watch MBC Gayo Daejeon 2023 live online from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK.

Live Stream Details

The annual music festival MBC Gayo Daejeon 2023 will take place at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan under the theme Dream Record on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the musical show on TV.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the live star-studded program on the official YouTube channel, MBC YouTube Channel.

Here is the International Airtime for the annual music festival: