MBC Drama Awards 2024: Everything to Know About the Nominations, How to Watch, More

The 2024 MBC Drama Awards are about to hit TV screens. One of the most awaited year-end awards shows in K-drama, the annual ceremony honors the year's artists, directors, editors, producers, screenwriters, newcomers, and K-dramas across multiple genres based on panel discussions.

In 2023, Namkoong Min won the Grand Prize (Daesang) for the historical romance drama My Dearest. Woo Do-hwan bagged the Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Miniseries for his performance in the historical thriller Joseon Attorney. Ahn Eun Jin received the Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Miniseries for her performance in My Dearest.

Who will host the star-studded ceremony this year? Scroll down for everything we know so far about the 2024 MBC Drama Awards:

When is the 2024 MBC Drama Awards?

The annual award ceremony will be held at MBC Media Center Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

How to Watch the 2024 MBC Drama Awards?

The annual award show will air on Monday (December 30) at 8:40 PM KST on MBC and Naver Now. Viewers can also stream the glam event on YouTube. Performances will roll out across MBC and on MBC's social media channels throughout the night.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 MBC Drama Awards?

This year's hosts are actress Chae Soo Bin and television personality Kim Sung Joo. Soo Bin will debut as a host at the annual award ceremony. She won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide by portraying sign language interpreter Hong Hee Joo in the weekend drama When the Phone Rings. Sung Joo has been hosting the glam event since 2019.

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards?

Several K-dramas aired on MBC captured the attention of Korean drama lovers. A few hit shows were When the Phone Rings, Doubt, Wonderful World, Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju, The Third Marriage, and Bitter Sweet Hell.

The nominees include When the Phone Rings star Yoo Yeon Seok, Doubt actor Han Suk Kyu, Knight Flower stars Lee Ha Nee and Lee Jong Won, Wonderful World actress Kim Nam Joo, and Chief Detective 1958 actor Lee Je Hoon.

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower

Kim Nam Joo for Wonderful World

Lee Je Hoon for Chief Detective 1958

Kim Hee Sun for Bitter Sweet Hell

Byun Yo Han for Black Out: Snow White Must Die

Han Suk Kyu for Doubt

Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings

Best Couple Award

Lee Ha Nee and Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower

Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi for Chief Inspector 1958

Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young for Bitter Sweet Hell

Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin for Doubt

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings

Watch MBC Drama Awards 2024 Trailer: