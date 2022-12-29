MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 winners are being declared at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, December 29, through a live broadcast. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, are looking forward to the announcement.

A star-studded lineup of celebrities announcing the winners in several sections, like Entertainer of the Year and Best Couple. The annual award show is hosted by television personality Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Kang Min Kyung. It would feature some stunning performances of popular K-pop bands and artists, including IVE, Lee Mi Joo, Lee Yi Kyung, and MSG Wannabe.

The Winners and Award Categories are as follows:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Entertainer of the Year Award

Park Na Rae

Kim Sung Joo

Ahn Jung Hwan

Program of the Year Award

MC Award Male

MC Award Female

Rookie Award

Variety Category Male

Code Kunst - WINNER

Variety Category Female

Park Jin Joo for Hangout with Yoo- WINNER

Uhm Hyun Kyung for Omniscient Interfering View

Lee Ye Rim for Family Register Mate

Patricia for Where is My Home, Omniscient Interfering View, and Radio Star

Radio Category

Choi Young Jae - WINNER

Park Young Jin - WINNER

Lee Seok Hoon - WINNER

Popularity Award

Lee Jang Woo - WINNER

Lee Yi Kyung - WINNER

Best Teamwork Award

Achievement Award

Best Couple Award