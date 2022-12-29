International Business Times, Singapore Edition
MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 Winners

MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 winners are being declared at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, December 29, through a live broadcast. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, are looking forward to the announcement.

A star-studded lineup of celebrities announcing the winners in several sections, like Entertainer of the Year and Best Couple. The annual award show is hosted by television personality Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Kang Min Kyung. It would feature some stunning performances of popular K-pop bands and artists, including IVE, Lee Mi Joo, Lee Yi Kyung, and MSG Wannabe.

The Winners and Award Categories are as follows:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Entertainer of the Year Award

  • Park Na Rae
  • Kim Sung Joo
  • Ahn Jung Hwan

Program of the Year Award

MC Award Male

MC Award Female

Rookie Award

Variety Category Male

  • Code Kunst - WINNER

Variety Category Female

  • Park Jin Joo for Hangout with Yoo- WINNER
  • Uhm Hyun Kyung for Omniscient Interfering View
  • Lee Ye Rim for Family Register Mate
  • Patricia for Where is My Home, Omniscient Interfering View, and Radio Star

Radio Category

  • Choi Young Jae - WINNER
  • Park Young Jin - WINNER
  • Lee Seok Hoon - WINNER

Popularity Award

  • Lee Jang Woo - WINNER
  • Lee Yi Kyung - WINNER

Best Teamwork Award

Achievement Award

Best Couple Award

  • Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo for Hangout with Yoo
  • Kim Gu Ra and Ahn Young Mi for Radio Star
  • Jonathan and Patricia for Where is My Home, Omniscient Interfering View
  • Cho Jun Ho and Cho Jun Hyun for Family Register Mate
  • Ahn Jung Hwan and Kim Seong Ju for Buddies in the Wild, Ahn Jung-hwan's Hidden Qatar
  • Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Young Ja for Omniscient Interfering View
  • Jun Hyun Moo, Park Na Rae, and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone
