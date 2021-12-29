MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 winners will be revealed live from the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Wednesday. The nominees of some of the program categories will be declared at the annual award ceremony. The viewers will find out who will compete for the Entertainer of the Year Award, Top Excellence Award in Variety Show, Radio Show, and Music Talk Show.

The winners of the Best Couple Award, Excellence Award in Variety Show, Radio Show, and Music Talk Show will also be declared on the award night. The presenters will announce the Best Male and Female Artists in each category.

Here are the Winners of the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021: