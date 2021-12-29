MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from Anywhere

MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 will begin with a live broadcast from the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Wednesday at 8.40 pm KST. Television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the glam event with actress Kim Se Jeong and actor Lee Sang Yi. The show will be available to watch online from various parts of the world, including the UK, Philippines, and Peru, through different streaming platforms.
People from different countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the annual award ceremony online on MBC. They can also stream it on the official website of the broadcasting network. Another option to watch the live telecast of this star-studded award show is to watch it on Viki. The official YouTube channel of MBC Entertainment will also share the clips of the annual award ceremony.
Here are the details about the annual award ceremony:
Lineup: The organizers have prepared new collaborations and performances this year. Lee Hyeri, Lee Young Jae, Kim Sook, Park Na Rae, Kim Gura, Yang Se Jeong, Ahn Young Mi, and Yoo Byung Jae will feature some confirmed acts. Other performers are Yoo Jae Suk, dancer Aiki, Hook Crew, and K-pop bands Brave Girls and MSG Wannabe.
Nomination list: The complete nomination list of MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 is yet to be released by the organizers. Program of the Year and Best Couple Award nominees were revealed recently. They are as below:
Program of the Year
- Hangout with Yoo
- I Live Alone
- King of Mask Singer
- Radio Star
- Where is My Home
Best Couple Award
- Yang Se Hyung and Yoo Byung Jae for Omniscient Interfering View
- Yoo Jae Seok, Mijoo, and Haha for Hangout with Yoo
- Key and Kian 84 for I Live Alone
- Jeong Jun Ha and Shin Bong Sun for Hangout with Yoo
- Hur Jae and Kim Byung Hyun for It's Good If We Don't Fight
- Hong Hyun Hee and Cheon Tung for Omniscient Interfering View
Details about the other nominees will be revealed during the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021, which will air live from the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Wednesday at 8.40 pm KST.