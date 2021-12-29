MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from Anywhere

MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 will begin with a live broadcast from the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Wednesday at 8.40 pm KST. Television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host the glam event with actress Kim Se Jeong and actor Lee Sang Yi. The show will be available to watch online from various parts of the world, including the UK, Philippines, and Peru, through different streaming platforms.

People from different countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the annual award ceremony online on MBC. They can also stream it on the official website of the broadcasting network. Another option to watch the live telecast of this star-studded award show is to watch it on Viki. The official YouTube channel of MBC Entertainment will also share the clips of the annual award ceremony.

Here are the details about the annual award ceremony:

Lineup: The organizers have prepared new collaborations and performances this year. Lee Hyeri, Lee Young Jae, Kim Sook, Park Na Rae, Kim Gura, Yang Se Jeong, Ahn Young Mi, and Yoo Byung Jae will feature some confirmed acts. Other performers are Yoo Jae Suk, dancer Aiki, Hook Crew, and K-pop bands Brave Girls and MSG Wannabe.

Nomination list: The complete nomination list of MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 is yet to be released by the organizers. Program of the Year and Best Couple Award nominees were revealed recently. They are as below:

Program of the Year

Hangout with Yoo

I Live Alone

King of Mask Singer

Radio Star

Where is My Home

Best Couple Award

Yang Se Hyung and Yoo Byung Jae for Omniscient Interfering View

Yoo Jae Seok, Mijoo, and Haha for Hangout with Yoo

Key and Kian 84 for I Live Alone

Jeong Jun Ha and Shin Bong Sun for Hangout with Yoo

Hur Jae and Kim Byung Hyun for It's Good If We Don't Fight

Hong Hyun Hee and Cheon Tung for Omniscient Interfering View

Details about the other nominees will be revealed during the MBC Entertainment Awards 2021, which will air live from the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Wednesday at 8.40 pm KST.