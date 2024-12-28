When the Phone Rings Episode 9 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 9 aired on MBC on Friday (December 27) at 9:50 PM KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, had much to share with the viewers in this chapter. The people they trusted were not honest with them, and those on the enemy list helped them take a step forward.

Several fan predictions came true in the ninth episode because a suspect was the real culprit. The person who stayed with the presidential spokesperson like a shadow was behind all the problems. With only two episodes left for the finale, the viewers were treated with information about Baek Sa Eon and his family members.

When the Phone Rings kept the viewers on the edge with unexpected plot developments and surprising twists, the first big revelation came from Hee Joo. She casually told her stepsister that it was her choice to marry Sa Eon. She planned to stay by his side for the rest of her life. Hong In Ah decided to help her little sister in every way possible. In Ah shared what she had about Sa Eon with her little sister.

Hee Joo felt anxious when she failed to contact her husband. She goes to her in-laws place and confronts them. Although Baek Ui Yong seems surprised after hearing Hee Joo for the first time, Shim Kyu Ji stays calm. She cleverly dealt with her daughter-in-law. On her way back home, Hee Joo received a call from Ji Sang Woo. He informed her about the whereabouts of her husband. She rushes to the hospital.

When the Phone Rings Episode 9 Recap

Sang Woo made a big revelation in the previous episode. He informed Hee Joo about his investigation into the missing orphan children. When he heard a hint about the person who could help him find the other twin, he decided to meet the person. Jung Sang Hoon chases the psychiatrist away after hearing about his research topic.

On his way home, Sang Woo saw Sa Eon and followed him. When he reached the place, it was too late. A building was on fire and Sa Eon and Sang Hoon were inside it. He risked his life to rescue the two men. This incident cleared the misunderstanding between the psychiatrist and the presidential spokesperson.

Sa Eon and Sang Woo indirectly started working together on the mysterious case of missing children. When Hoon regained consciousness, he asked for Sa Eon. He shared a few details about the missing children. The male lead decided to visit the place alone. But he had to attend an official event with Hee Joo before that.

Hee Joo and Sa Eon shared a stage for the first time. The sign language interpreter struggled to hide her excitement when her dream became a reality. After the event, Sa Eon asked Park Do Jae to drop Hee Joo home because he had to go somewhere. The secretary happily takes the task.

The Unexpected Twist

Sa Eon visits the mountain where the victims are burdened. He felt the pain of those orphans who were buried on the hilltop. When the presidential candidate was lost in thought, he received a call from Jang Hyeok Jin. The reporter informed the spokesperson that he received details about the missing child and shared a document.

After thoroughly checking the document, Sa Eon could not believe what he saw. He could not believe that the person trusted with everything was the mastermind before the kidnapper. It was none other than his secretary, Do Jae. The presidential spokesperson became anxious and tried contacting the secretary. He also tried to get in touch with Hee Joo. The viewers wait for the next episode to watch how Hee Joo escapes from the trap.