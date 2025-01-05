MBC Drama Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, and More

MBC Drama Awards 2024 winners were announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. Doubt star Han Suk Kyu, Chief Inspector 1958 star Lee Je Hoon, and When The Phone Rings stars Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin won big at the annual star-studded ceremony.

The glam event was scheduled to air live on Monday (December 30) at 8:40 PM KST. However, the broadcast channel canceled the live telecast following the tragic plane crash in Muan on Sunday (December 29). MBC pre-recorded the glam event and broadcast it on Sunday (January 5).

Find Out who took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) of the MBC Drama Awards 2024

Dr. Romantic star Han Suk Kyu received the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his performance in the mystery thriller Doubt. During his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragic Jeju plane crash. He said most of his works reflected on the theme of family, and his latest drama project, Doubt, stresses the importance of family.

"I wanted to take on Doubt to convey the importance of family. I recently reflected on how a big theme of my life's work has been family. I want to express my deep condolences to those who have lost their family. I want to convey my apologies," the actor said.

MBC Drama Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Daesang (Grand Prize)

Han Suk Kyu for Doubt

Drama of the Year

Chief Inspector 1958

Top Excellence Award for Miniseries

Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings

Lee Je Hoon for Chief Inspector 1958 Lee Ha Nee for Knight Flower

Top Excellence Award for Short-Form or Daily Drama

Seo Jun Young for The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Uhm Hyun Kyung for The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Oh Seung Ah for The Third Marriage

Best Actor

Byun Yo Han for Snow White Must Die – Black Out

Kim Nam Joo for Wonderful World

Best Couple

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings

Best Character

Kwon Hae Hyo for Bitter Sweet Hell and Snow White Must Die – Black Out

Jung Sang Hoon for The Pork Cutlets

Lifetime Award

Choi Bool Am

Special Plaque of Appreciation

Kim Soo Mi

Excellence Award for Miniseries

Lee Dong Hwi for Chief Inspector 1958 Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower

Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings

Excellence Award for Short-Form or Daily Drama

Mun Ji Hu for The Third Marriage

Oh Se Young for The Third Marriage

Best Supporting Actor

Jo Jae Yoon for Knight Flower and Snow White Must Die – Black Out

Kim Mi Kyung for Knight Flower and Snow White Must Die – Black Out

Best New Actor