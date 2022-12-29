MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 will take place at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul on Thursday, December 29. The annual star-studded event will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the award ceremony on MBC, and international fans can enjoy the show through various streaming platforms, including the official website.

Viewers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on the official website. People from other regions can enjoy the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service.

With just a day left for the annual award ceremony to kick-start with a live broadcast, the event organizers have shared some details about the upcoming live show, including the host, presenters, performers, and the nomination list.

Host and Lineup

Entertainer Jun Hyun Moo will host the MBC Entertainment Awards this year with Lee Yi Kyung and Kang Min Kyung. He will host the show for the fifth consecutive year. Yi Kyung and Min Kyung will take the role for the first time. The team would entertain the viewers during the year-end award show.

"Jun Hyun Moo and Kang Min Kyung will join as MCs of the 2022 MBC Entertainment Awards, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on December 29. They are going to work with actor Lee Yi Kyung", the organizers shared.

The organizers have not revealed the complete presenters and performers lineup. But special stages, including a congratulatory stage, are prepared by the organizing committee. The congratulatory stage will feature performances of a rookie girl group that rose to global fame this year. Lee Mi Jo, Lee Yi Kyung, WSG Wannabe.

Nomination List

The nominees for the Best Couple award are Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo for Hangout with Yoo, Kim Gu Ra and Ahn Young Mi for Radio Star, Jonathan and Patricia for Where Is My Home and Omniscient Interfering View, Cho Jun Ho and Cho Jun Hyun for Family Register Mate, Ahn Jung Hwan and Kim Seong Ju for Buddies in the Wild and Ahn Jung-hwan's Hidden Qatar, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Young Ja for Omniscient Interfering View, and Jun Hyun Moo, Park Na Rae and Lee Jang Woo for I Live Alone.