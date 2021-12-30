MBC Drama Awards 2021 winners will be revealed shortly through a live event on Thursday. The announcement will be made by a star-studded lineup of presenters from the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu in Seoul. The nominees for this year include The Red Sleeve actors Lee Jun Ho & Lee Se Young.

Jun Ho and Se Young will compete with the lead cast members of a few mini-series, including On the Verge of Insanity, Oh My Ladylord, and Moebius: The Vei. Moon So Ri, Jung Jae Young, Lee Min Ki, and Nana are some nominees for this award category. Details about the other nominees will be revealed during the annual award ceremony.

Here are the Winners of the MBC Drama Awards 2021: