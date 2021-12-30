MBC Drama Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Online from Anywhere

MBC Drama Awards 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul Thursday at 8.40 pm KST. The award ceremony will be available to watch online in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia.

People from different countries, like the UK, Indonesia, China, Spain, Denmark, South Africa, and Europe, can enjoy the annual award show on MBC. The glam event is also available to stream on the official website of the broadcasting channel. All the ceremony updates will be available on the official Twitter page.

Here is Everything to Know About the Annual Awards Ceremony:

Host and Lineup: Television personality Kim Sung Joo will host the star-studded event on December 30. The presenters and performers lineup for this year is yet to be revealed by the organizers. But speculations are rife about onstage performances by Lee Jun Ho, Lee Se Young, Park Ha Sun, and Jung Moo Sung.

Nomination List: The complete nomination list of MBC Drama Awards 2021 is yet to be released by the organizers. As of now, K-drama fans are only aware of the Best Couple Award nominees. They are as below:

Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young from The Red Sleeve

Park Ha Sun and Jung Moo Sung from Moebius: The Vei

Lee Min Ki and Nana from Oh My Ladylord

Jung Jae Young and Moon So Ri from On the Verge of Insanity

Speculations are also rife about the Grand Prize (Daesang) winner. The fans of The Red Sleeve actor Junho and The Veil actor Nam Goong Min are eagerly looking forward to knowing who will take home the award Thursday.

The dramas that are going to compete with each other for the Drama of the Year award are The Veil, Here's My Plan, The Red Sleeve, Oh My Ladylord, Love Scene Number, Check Out the Event, On the Verge of Insanity, The Second Husband, and A Good Supper.

The nominees of Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Miniseries or Short Drama, Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Miniseries or Short Drama, and other award categories will be revealed on December 30.