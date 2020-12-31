The MBC Drama Awards were given out to outstanding performers in MBC-aired dramas. The ceremony was held at the MBC Public Hall in Seoul. Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo starrer Kkondae Intern won multiple awards including the Daesang award [Grand Prize]. Hae Jin was on top of the world as his name was announced for the Grand Prize since it is his first Daesang award since his debut in 2006.

"I'm not sure if it's okay for me to receive this award. It's the Daesang, and I feel a weight on my shoulders. This was my first project with MBC since I received the Best New Actor award 12 years ago in 2008. Thank you for this great award," said an elated Hae Jin.

He dedicated the award to his senior intern in the drama Kkondae Intern, Kim Eung Soo. Kkondae Intern also won the drama of the year award. Those who missed the award ceremony can watch it on free streaming website Viki. Kim Sung Joo hosted the grand event.

MBC Entertainment Awards 2020 were held December 29, at MBC Public Hall in Sangam Dong, Seoul. Jun Hyun-moo, Jang Do-yeon and Ahn Bo-hyun hosted the event. The Daesang Award was won by Yoo Jae Suk for the seventh time.

Here is the complete list of winners of MBC Drama Awards 2020:

Daesang (Grand Prize):

Park Hae Jin for Kkondae Intern

Drama of the Year:

Kkondae Intern

Top Excellence Award for an Actress [Wednesday-Thursday drama]:

Im Soo Hyang for When I Was the Most Beautiful

Top Excellence Award for an Actor [Wednesday-Thursday drama]:

Kim Eung Soo for Kkondae Intern

Top Excellence Award for an Actress [Monday-Tuesday short drama]:

Nam Ji Hyun for 365: Repeat the Year

Top Excellence Award for an Actor [Monday-Tuesday short drama]:

Shin Sung Rok for Kairos

Excellence Award for an Actress [Wednesday-Thursday drama]:

Kim Seul Gi for Find Me in Your Memory

Excellence Award for an Actor [Wednesday-Thursday drama]:

Im Joo Hwan for The Game: Towards Zero and The Spies Who Loved Me

Excellence Award for an Actress [Monday-Tuesday short drama]:

Nam Gyu Ri for Kairos

Excellence Award for an Actress [Monday-Tuesday short drama]:

Lee Joon Hyuk for 365: Repeat the Year

Golden Acting Award:

Shim Yi Young for My Wonderful Life

Best Supporting Actress:

Kim Sun Young for Kkondae Intern

Best Supporting Actor:

Lee Sung Wook for 365: Repeat the Year

Best New Actress:

Kim Hye Joon for CHIP-IN

Best New Actor:

Ahn Bo Hyun for Kairos

Best Couple:

Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young for Find Me in Your Memory



