MBC Entertainment Awards 2020 was held on Tuesday, 29 December, and Yoo Jae Suk has won Daesang or the Grand Prize for the seventh time. He was honoured for his performance in How Do You Play?.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor thanked his family and his crew from the drama series. "More than anything else, to my beloved Na Kyung Eun. I wanted to say this. I'm also so proud and grateful that I'm the husband of Na Kyung Eun," he is quoted as saying by Soompi website. The actor claimed that neither director Kim Tae Ho nor him had imagined about winning the grand prize.

The 48-year old expressed his wish to have dinner with the entire cast and crew of How Do You Play? once the situation returns to normalcy.

The drama won many awards at the MBC Entertainment Awards this year that includes Writer of the Year, Best Couple, Excellence in Music and Talk along with Variety Program of the Year. Check out the complete list of winners:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Jae Suk for How Do You Play?

Variety Program of the Year: How Do You Play?

Best Couple: Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori for How Do You Play?

Writer of the Year: Choi Hye Jung for How Do You Play?

PD Award: Baek Jong Won for The Paikfather.

Achievement Award: Kim Gook Jin for Radio Star.

Best Teamwork Award: The Manager

Entertainer of the Year: Park Na Rae, Kim Sung Joo, Lee Young Ja, Kim Gura, Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo

Top Excellence in Radio: Jung Sun Hee (Jung Sun Hee and Moon Chun Shik's Radio Era Now)

Excellence in Variety: Son Dam Bi (Home Alone), Jang Do Yeon (Home Alone), Boom (It's a Relief if We Don't Fight, Where Is My Home).

Top Excellence in Variety: MAMAMOO's Hwasa for Home Alone and How Do You Play?), Sung Hoon ("Home Alone")

Top Excellence in Music & Talk: Lee Hyori (How Do You Play?), Yang Se Hyung (The Paikfather, The Manager, Where Is My Home)

Excellence in Music & Talk: Uhm Jung Hwa for How Do You Play?), Jessi for How Do You Play?, The Manager, Kim Jong Min ("Nation of Trot," "Those Who Cross the Line: Returns," "How Do You Play?")

Excellence in Radio: Lee Yoon Suk (Lee Yoon Suk and Jeon Young Mi's Good Weekend"), Lee Ji Hye ("Lee Ji Hye's Afternoon Discovery)

Popularity Award: Ahn Young Mi for Radio Star.

Special Award: Judges of Nation of Trot

Best Format Award: The King of Mask Singer

Digital Content Award: Park Na Rae, Han Hye Jin, Hwasa (Home Alone: Girls' Secret Party)

Best Dresser Award: Norazo for The Paikfather and The Manager.

Rookie Award: Ko Eun Ah (The Manager), Kim Kang Hoon (The King of Mask Singer, Those Who Cross the Line: Returns, The Manager)

Rookie Radio Award: Kang Soo Ji (Kang Soo Ji's Wonderful Radio), Jun Hyosung (Jun Hyosung's Dreaming Radio), Pyo Chang Won (Pyo Chang Won's News High Kick)

Special Award for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Kim Han Seok, Kim Jung Geun, Park Yeon Kyung (Good Day)

Writer of the Year for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Park Min Jung (Humanimal)

Special Award for Radio: Im Jin Mo for Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp, Kim Eun Ae for 57 Minute Traffic Report, Weather and Life.

Writer of the Year for Radio: Kim Kyung Ok for Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp

Radio Contribution Award: GS Caltex