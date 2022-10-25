May It Please The Court Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Air date, Spoilers, and More

May It Please The Court, starring Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jung Jin Young, and Kim Hye Eun, is coming to an end this week. The legal mystery drama will air its last episode on Wednesday, October 26, at 4 pm KST. Episode 12 will be available with subtitles for people on Disney+.

The mini-series revolves around the life of an ace lawyer named Nok Chakhee, who works on a serial murder case with a top graduate from the Judicial Research and Training Institute named Jwa Si Baek. K-drama fans are curiously waiting to watch the finale to find out what lies ahead for the female lead.

People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the last episode of this mini-series with subtitles on Disney+. K-drama fans in the US can watch the ending with subtitles on Hulu.

Spoilers

The official synopsis for the last two episodes hints at the female lead's struggles to find the truth about the mysterious case. Chakhee will track down the true identity of Sibaek in the penultimate episode. She will also find out the truth about Gido and Byeongcheon's past.

The last episode will show her stand in a retrial of a thirty-year-old case to reveal the truth. She will also try to correct her mistakes in the finale. The followers of this mini-series can look forward to some drama and a surprising conclusion in the final episode.

Synopsis

The official synopsis for episode 11 states that Chakhee tracks down Sibaek's true identity. She finds out the truth about Byeongcheon and Gido's past.

The description for episode 12 states that Chakhee stands in a retrial of a thirty-year-old case to reveal the truth and correct her mistakes.

Two new episodes of May It Please The Court will be released on Wednesday, October 26, at 4 pm KST. Both the chapters will be available online with subtitles for K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Singapore, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and the Middle East.