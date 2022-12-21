May I Help You? Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

May I Help You? ending is scheduled to air on MBC this Thursday, December 22, at 9.50 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Butler Kim and funeral director Baek Dong Ju. People in South Korea can watch episode 16 on MBC and the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

International K-drama fans, including drama lovers from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the finale with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime.

Ahead of the finale, Girl's Day member Hyeri and U-KISS member Lee Jun Young have shared their thoughts about May I Help You? ending. The cast members also thanked the viewers for their love and support during the telecast of this mini-series.

May I Help You? Ending Spoilers

Hyeri teased a twisted ending and urged the viewers to episode 16 to find out the secret of Dong Ju. According to her, the last episode will reveal why Buttler Kim ended up meeting the deceased. The chapter will also explain what lies ahead for the team, the actress said.

"The secret of [Baek Dong Joo's] strange powers. I think viewers must have been very curious about the reason why Dong Joo ended up meeting the deceased. As Dong Joo's secret is revealed, there will also be a twist ending. Please stay tuned up until the very end to see what kind of ending lies in store for the 'Dime a Job' team", she explained.

Meanwhile, Jun Young asked the viewers to wait until the finale to know what Tae Hee will do next with Dong Ju after wrapping up the case. The actor then said everybody would enjoy watching how Kim Tae Hee's feelings towards Seo Hae Ahn change during his search for the hidden culprit behind his younger brother's death.

"I think you'll be able to enjoy watching even more if you keep an eye on how Kim Tae Hee's feelings towards Seo Hae Ahn change during the process of searching for the hidden culprit behind his younger brother's death. Also, please look forward to what [Tae Hee] does next with Dong Joo after wrapping up the case", he teased.