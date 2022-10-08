Little Women Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Little Women ending is coming up as episode 12 is scheduled to air on tvN Sunday, October 9, at 9.10 pm KST. The finale will continue to focus on the challenges faced by the three sisters. K-drama fans from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, and the UK, can watch the chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

The finale is only a few hours away, and the viewers can look forward to a lot of drama in the upcoming episode. Ahead of the last episode, the lead cast members teased a powerful ending, which will focus on the growth of the three sisters. They also ask the viewers to keep a close eye on the final achievements of the main characters.

The followers of this mini-series can watch the final chapter on tvN Sunday, October 9, at 9.10 pm KST. For international fans, the episode will be available with subtitles on Netflix. Here is how to watch the mini-series from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

Canada - 5.10 am

North America - 8.10 am

The UK - 1.10 pm

India - 5.40 pm

Singapore - 8.10 pm

Philippines - 8.10 pm

Japan- 9.10 pm

Little Women Ending

The lead cast members of this K-drama recently thanked the viewers for their love and support. They also teased the ending by sharing tidbits of information about the fate of the main characters. Actress Kim Go Eun said the three sisters gave everything they had to fight the battle. So, it is time to see their growth towards the end.

"There will be a powerful ending, unlike anything you've seen before in the drama. I think it'd be good to keep a close eye on what kind of growth is achieved by each of the three sisters, who have given everything they've got in their journey up until now," the actress said.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hu and Nam Ji Hyun said the three sisters would face many new challenges during their fight against the Won family. They also urged the viewers to stay tuned until the end to find out how they could solve the mystery.

"I know that many people have always been very curious about the ending. Please keep an eye on how the three sisters fight against the Won family, as well as what method Choi Do Il uses to move forward", actor Wi Ha Joon teased.