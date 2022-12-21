SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday, December 24, from 7.30 pm KST. K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the live event online through various streaming platforms.

SBS recently shared the star-studded lineup of performers for its annual music festival. The list includes Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, aespa, Tomorrow X Together, ATEEZ, NCT 127, NCT Dream, IVE, NMIXX, and NewJeans. Korean music lovers can look forward to special collaboration stages from K-pop bands and artists during the live event.

Here is everything about the annual music festival SBS Gayo Daejeon, including hosts, performers, and live-streaming details.

Hosts and Lineup

SHINee member Key is returning as the host again this year. He is hosting the music festival for the second consecutive year. ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo and IVE member An Yu Jin will join him on stage to host the music festival. A representative from SBS confirmed the hosts last month.

The broadcasting channel also shared details of the performers' lineup for its annual music festival. K-pop bands and artists, such as Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Tomorrow X Together, aespa, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NCT 127, IVE, NCT DREAM, NMIXX, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, THE BOYZ, CRAVITY, TEMPEST, and fromis_9 are the confirmed performers.

Special Stage

(G)I-DLE members Minnie and Yuqi will take the stage with Younha for a stage collaboration. The Boyz members Younghoon, Hyunjae, and Jacob, will collaborate with the band Jaurim for a stage performance. The team could deliver a unique message to youth from all eras with their new music style.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN will work with figure skater Cha Jun Hwan for a stage collaboration. They will perform BTS songs, and the fans look forward to it.

Live Stream Details

The annual music festival called SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome under the theme The Live; Shout Out on Saturday, December 24, at 7.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the musical show on TV.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the live star-studded program on the official YouTube channel, SBS KPOP YouTube Channel.

Watch a Teaser Video of SBS Gayo Daejeon 2022 below: