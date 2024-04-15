Maxwell Anderson: Milwaukee Man Arrested for Dismembering Teen Student after Taking Her on Seafood Date

A Milwaukee man is accused of murdering a college student after a date and then dismembering her body with a saw, scattering the remains across the city, according to court documents. Maxwell Anderson, 33, was charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson.

Robinson went missing after reportedly going out for a date with Anderson on April 1, according to CNN. Robinson was enrolled in a criminal justice program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. According to a criminal complaint against Anderson, Robinson allegedly spoke with an employee in her apartment building about her excitement for the date that night before getting brutally murdered.

Dated Her Then Killed Her

Before meeting up to eat, Robinson texted the suspect, "I'm feeling seafood." However, when Robinson didn't appear at the pizza joint where she worked the next day, her friends and coworkers started to raise alarms.

Police conducted a welfare check at her home but were unable to locate Robinson.

On April 3, Robinson's car, a 2020 Honda Civic, was found severely burned on a street corner in North Milwaukee. Inside, charred remains of clothing matching what she wore on the date were found.

Later that day, a human leg, which had been severed, was found miles away on a beach in Lake Michigan park, with DNA matching Robinson's, according to the complaint.

Days later, a foot and pieces of human flesh were found in various locations near where Robinson's car was found.

Anderson was arrested on April 4 after surveillance footage and witness accounts linked him to the date with Robinson and an apparent attempt to conceal her remains.

Workers at the Twisted Fisherman restaurant confirmed that the pair had dinner there on April 1 before heading to a downtown bar.

Tracking Phone Location to Nab Killer

Robinson's phone indicated that she went to Anderson's home after 9 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

After midnight, her phone began to register at various locations across Milwaukee, ultimately ceasing activity around 4:30 a.m. near the beach park where her severed leg was found.

Surveillance footage from the park showed a car resembling Robinson's and an individual moving between the car and the beach.

Hours later, the burned-out Honda was found several miles north, and Anderson was seen taking a bus away from the area toward his home.

"The Defendant intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide, and it occurred between the arrival at the Defendant's residence and his departure from the Warnimont Park area," the complaint says, according to CNN.

As the search for the rest of Robinson's remains continues, her family is deeply distressed by the brutality of her death.

Robinson's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, described Anderson as a "sick son of a bitch" after he was charged.

"Who the [expletive] would do something like this to my beautiful baby? She hurt nobody. She harmed nobody," she said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The mother described her daughter as "such a beautiful angel."

"Everywhere she went, people just admired my baby." she said.

"Her whole life was so ahead of her."

An attorney representing Anderson told CNN that his client "is presumed innocent" and plans to "vigorously" contest the charges. The suspect has at least three convictions for domestic incidents dating back to 2014, including an incident where he assaulted a man who intervened while Anderson was arguing with a woman on a public street.

Anderson now faces charges of first-degree homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson.