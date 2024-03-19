How Did Konstantin Koltsov Die? Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend and Ex-NHL Player Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 42

The boyfriend of two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, has died at the age of 42. The Belarusian athlete represented his national team in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and had stints with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006.

Sabalenka is currently in Miami, gearing up for the upcoming Miami Open, where the 25-year-old is seeded second seed. It's believed that Koltsov had joined her in Florida before his unexpected death. However, the exact cause of Koltsov's death is still unclear. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners from the time news of his untimely death broke on social media.

Unexpected Death

The death of the former professional athlete was confirmed on the social messaging site Telegram through the account of his former club, Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away," the Russian club's statement read.

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

"Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff. May his memory burn bright."

Although a cause of death wasn't given, Belarusian media reported that the 42-year-old died due to a "detached blood clot."

They also shared images of fans arriving with floral tributes and candles to a memorial for the player outside their home ground, the Ufa Arena.

The Belarusian Hockey Federation also confirmed Koltsov's death and shared a statement, writing: "The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin Evgenievich."

Strange Coincidence

On Monday, the Russian agency Winners Hockey Agency announced via their Telegram channel that Koltsov would not be renewing his contract with Salavat Yulaev after two years under head coach Viktor Kozlov.

The death of the boyfriend of the world number two comes just five years after the player lost her father Sergey, who passed away suddenly at the age of 43.

Similar to Koltsov, Sabalenka's father had also played professional ice hockey. Sabalenka has frequently shared the inspiration her father's passing has provided for her tennis career.

Sabalenka and Koltsov are believed to have been in a relationship for three years, with their dating rumored to have started in June 2021. The world number two has often shared photos of them together on her Instagram account.

"I love you @koltsov2021,' she wrote in one post that included heart and other emojis.

"Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

"I hope we will have everything we planned I love you."

On International Women's Day, Koltsov posted a gallery of pictures of Sabalenka, dedicated to the tennis star, with the caption: 'Happy holiday, my love, I love you madly'.

Two months ago, Koltsov was present in Melbourne to support Sabalenka in person as she lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the second consecutive year.

Koltsov is believed to have three sons from his previous marriage to his ex-wife Yulia, named Daniel, Alexander, and Stefan.