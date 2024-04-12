Grace Pauline Kelley: Wynonna Judd's Daughter Hit with Prostitution Charges after Holding Sign 'Ride for Ride' and Flashing Breasts on Alabama Highway

The daughter of country music icon Wynonna Judd was charged with prostitution on Thursday for allegedly flashing her breasts and revealing her bottom on a busy highway in Alabama while holding a sign that read "Ride for a Ride," following a suspected drug-induced episode.

Grace Pauline Kelley, the 27-year-old daughter of the singer known for the hit "Rock Bottom," was arrested on April 5 after allegedly exposing herself at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook. Kelley was initially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. However, authorities later added a soliciting prostitution charge nearly a week later. All three charges are misdemeanors, according to records.

Trouble Increases

Grace Kelley is now facing accusations of holding a sign on a busy highway reading 'Ride for a Ride' while exposing her breasts and other intimate parts of her body, local police chief P.K. Johnson revealed.

The new charge was added as Kelley's scheduled court appearance in the small city of Millbrook, Alabama, today was rescheduled for April 25. She remains in jail on a $2,000 bond.

Police received two calls regarding the troubled woman's public behavior. They first offered her the opportunity to return home without incident.

Police found Kelley, scantily clad, walking along the highway near a Walmart, carrying her explicit hitchhiking sign.

"And when she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides," Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told the Daily Mail.

Kelley complied and left the scene when asked, but returned about an hour later, storming into a nearby Circle K gas station and claiming that she had been robbed.

"While there, she apparently caused a disturbance with some of the customers. She left prior to our arrival but we made contact with her shortly afterwards."

Officers found Kelley had moved to the intersection where the highway intersects with the interstate. "And by that time she was still displaying the signage," said Johnson.

"She was not appropriately dressed. She didn't have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the 'Ride for a Ride' sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself."

Lost Self Control after Doing Drugs

The police chief had earlier said that Kelly "became irate" and declined to identify herself or cooperate with officers. Due to her combative behavior and alarming state of undress, police arrested her for obstruction of governmental operations, subsequently adding more charges.

Johnson voiced suspicions that the strange incident might have been drug-related.

"She might not have had drugs on her at the time she was arrested, but if you look at the booking photo, but it hadn't been long," he said.

In her booking photo, Kelley appears with a swollen and bruised face, with her right eye nearly shut due to inflammation.

The reason for Kelley's presence on the Alabama highway remains unclear. Her last known address is in Franklin, Tennessee, where her mother resides with her third husband, Scott Moser.

Insiders revealed to the Daily Mail that Kelley's famous mother, who has achieved 20 No. 1 hits during her illustrious career, has not communicated with her troubled daughter since her recent arrest.

Instead, a family representative has been in touch with the court regarding Kelley's condition, and only her father, businessman Arch Kelley III, has spoken with the police.

"I have dealt with parents in this situation who don't have the means that these people do. But I don't think it's as much about as, what are they going to do? Sometimes it's about what have they already done to help," Johnson said.

"I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they've tried to help her and to no avail to this point. There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help."

Kelley, who is also a mother to a young daughter, has a lengthy criminal history, which includes charges related to meth and a probation violation. In 2018, she received an eight-year sentence in a Tennessee prison, as reported by WVLT 8 in Knoxville.

Kelley was granted an early release from prison in 2019, six years ahead of her scheduled sentence completion.

The legal troubles of the troubled young woman trace back to an incident on December 18, 2015, at a Walgreens in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police spotted a car with two occupants parked there for a long time. Detectives approached the vehicle upon noticing an improperly installed license plate hanging from a single screw.

Kelley was found in the driver's seat, accompanied by a man named Richard Wilcutt, according to arrest affidavits.

During questioning, a concerned citizen handed the officers a bag they had seen someone discard from the car's passenger side. The bag contained a torn-up box of pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel.

Detectives, recognizing the ingredients as commonly used in making meth, conducted further investigation. They ran the names of the people through a national database and found a pattern of pseudoephedrine purchases consistent with meth production.

Upon reviewing security camera footage, they identified Kelley as the purchaser of the pseudoephedrine, which was subsequently found in Wilcutt's possession during a search.

Both were arrested and charged with the promotion of meth manufacture. However, Kelley later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing methamphetamine.